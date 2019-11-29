Apple's latest MacBook Pro is just $1,099 at Best Buy on Black Friday

The big weekend is here: Cyber Monday 2019 is set to be an absolutely huge one for deals across all types of different products. Basically anything you can name will be discounted this weekend at Walmart, Amazon, Best, Buy, and the other major American retailers.

T3 has spent weeks in the trenches in order to find you the best deals for a huge range of things, from consumer electronics to kitchenware to fitness stuff to audio equipment to toys. If there's a good deal on it, you'll find out about it at T3, so make sure keep refreshing as the weekend goes on.

One of the deals that we've found is for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which is $200 off at Best Buy right now.

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, Touch Bar, Intel i5, 128GB) | Was $1,299.99 | Sale price $1,099.99 | Available now at Best Buy

There's a lot to like about the latest MacBook Pro, especially the 13-inch version: it's got tons of power, loads of battery, and an amazing screen to boot. For the discounted price, this is an absolute steal.View Deal

Apple's MacBook Pro is something of a legendary machine within the tech world, having shown the way to a whole range of competitors for many years at this point. The 2019 version is no different, adding a bunch of cool features, like Touch ID and the latest Intel processors.

Whatever kind of work you need to do, the MacBook Pro will be able to provide, especially with the 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM available here. Apple has worked to integrated macOS with the hardware, too, giving you a little bit of extra oomph.

All together, this is a great deal for a stunning laptop.