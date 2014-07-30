Apple's iWatch release date definitely pushed back

Rumours that the iWatch's launch schedule has seen set-backs seem to be right on point...

It looks like the iWatch release date has definitely been postponed, with new reports suggesting Q4 as the likely bet for Apple's wearable launch.

TPK, the company said to be making the iWatch's touchscreen, recently announced during a conference that their expectations of a profitable third quarter have changed, instead tipping big bucks for Q4.

The originally estimates were apparently based on the idea that Apple's mystery smartwatch would enter mass production during Q3, but this didn't happen.

"Instead, TPK now expects a conisderable increase in profits throughout Q4 2014, which hints that the iWatch will enter mass production within the aforementioned time-frame, as opposed to Q3," reads the GForGames article.

TPK are speculated to be providing 'nano silver touch' screens made of sapphire crystal, said to measure 1.8-in, which Apple will use in its flagship wearable.

The GForGames report also makes mention of a prediction by CLSA, one of Asia's leading investment groups, that Apple will 'manage to ship only 6 million units throughout 2014, as opposed to 20 million smartwatches.'

Source GForGames, UDN

Via TechRadar