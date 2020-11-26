Apple's BRAND NEW M1 MacBook Pro is £50 off in the Amazon Black Friday deals

We're one day away from Black Friday 2020 and the deals are coming thick and fast, offering up big discounts from every major retailers around the world. One surprising discount is for Apple's brand new M1-powered MacBook Pro at Amazon.
The new MacBook Pro differs from the old model in a fundamental way: Instead of relying on Intel for its processor, Apple has developed its own, called the M1, which is far more similar to the chips found in iPhone and iPad than Windows laptops and other Macs.
By all accounts, the new M1 chip is blazingly fast and fine for most people. If you need a really specific app then it might not be the best idea to make the switch now but Apple's workaround, called Rosetta 2, is really good at translating Intel-based apps for the M1.
Apart from the M1, the new MacBook Pro has basically the same design as the older models, meaning it's incredibly sleek and nice, but the base storage is now 256GB and the maximum amount of RAM is 16GB. Battery life under M1 is crazy, too, easily lasting all day even under heavy usage.
Apple MacBook Pro (2020) | 13-inch / 8GB / 256GB
Was £1,299 | Now £1,249.97 | Save £49 (4%) at Amazon
The M1-powered MacBook Pro has it all: blazing speed, loads of storage, a foot in the future in terms of its chipset, and a £50 discount despite only having been released in the past few weeks. It's the ultimate Black Friday deal from Amazon.
If you're in the market for upgrade your MacBook and don't mind living on the (cutting) edge, then the M1 MacBook Pro is a no brainer. It's fast, light, has really long-lasting battery life, and can run iOS apps.
Want an Intel-based MacBook Pro? We're tracking the best deals below.
