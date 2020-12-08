Apple’s AirPods Studio could be coming today. Here's what we know

Will Apple launch the long-awaited AirPods Studio over-ear headphones today? The rumour factory says yes – so what do we actually know?

The most recent rumour arrived yesterday when well connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman shared his previous articles about AirPods Studio on Twitter with the comment: “Apple is still planning to announce high-end, noise canceling over-ear headphones”. He didn’t explain why he’d suddenly chosen to repost them, which made many pundits think he has inside info on today’s launch.

How much will AirPods Studio cost?

In October, Jon Prosser’s sources correctly predicted AirPods Studio’s absence from that month’s Apple event and said that there were two versions nearly ready for launch: a standard one for $350, possibly branded as Sport, and a premium version for $550. The cheaper model will have lighter materials – similar to the Apple Watch 6 and iPhone 12.

What do AirPods Studio look like?

According to leaks in September they look like “2 Palm Pres attached to 2 tuning forks” – or what Bloomberg called a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms.”

What AirPods Studio features can we expect?

As we’d expect from over-ear headphones, the sound quality of the new AirPods Studio is expected to be better than the AirPods Pro. Active Noise Cancellation is a given, and we’d expect them to have the same Transparency mode as the AirPods Pro to let some environmental noise in.

According to reports in May, AirPods Studio will have head and neck detection that’ll stop the audio when you take them off or move them down your neck, and they’ll automatically detect which way round you’re wearing them so there’s no need to check which one is left and which one is right.

We’d expect to see Apple’s Ultra Wideband U1 chip, which would enable Find My features and the same easy communication and pairing we’ve seen in the AirPods Pro.

One feature we’re not sure about is whether there will be an equaliser. There isn’t one for the AirPods or AirPods Pro, but the same report that indicated head and neck suggestion also said that you’d be able to adjust the high, mid and low frequencies to suit from your paired iPhone or Mac.

Will AirPods Studio have swappable parts?

That’s according to Bloomberg, who wrote in April that “The ear pads and headband padding attach to the frame of the headphones magnetically so they can be replaced by the user...The design may also mean the same set of headphones would be convertible from comfort to fitness use and back again, the people said.” That’s doesn’t seem particularly far-fetched: some other premium headphones have magnetic ear pads, and Apple’s always happy to sell some accessories.

They could be announced today, December 8th 2020: Apple has sent a memo to AppleCare partners giving them a heads-up of new hardware launching today. Only a few more hours to go…