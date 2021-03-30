Apple WWDC announced: iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad updates coming June 7

Apple has just unveiled the date for its next WWDC developer event: June 7th to June 11th 2021. WWDC always starts with a bit keynote event, at which Apple announces the headline features of its next software upgrades – Apple hasn't specifically mentioned one for this year so far, but we'd put our money on June 7th at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST.

Apple's WWDC keynote is where it announces new versions of software for all its devices at once. That means we'll see iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and possible new features for the HomePod Mini.

What follows for the rest of the time are sessions to help developers get to grips with the new features and cosmetic changes – most of what we want to know will be revealed in the first keynote, but lots of interesting snippets tend to sneak out in the rest of the week.

Of course, if what you're here for is news about juicy new hardware releases, then you may well be in luck there too, because Apple regularly unveils new devices at WWDC. We wouldn't be surprised to see the rumoured new MacBook Pro 2021 appear there, or the colourful new iMacs – and there are rumours of a new Apple TV too, which would make sense to announce alongside new software to work with it.

Whether Apple will get around to releasing the iPad Pro 2021 before June (as has been rumoured) remains to be seen. Either way, we're really looking forward to what improvements Apple will bring to the likes of the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, MacBook Air (M1) and everything else we've bought in the last few years.