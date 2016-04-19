Apple will talk about new iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS features in June

Apple has announced the dates for its annual software extravaganza in June. Primarily aimed at developers, the five day World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) begins with a keynote speech from Apple head Tim Cook.

That's the interesting part, because it's where Apple talks about what's upcoming for the software that powers its devices - expect it to take place at around 5 or 6pm BST (9 or 10am PST) on Monday 13 June.

Expect news on iOS 10, OS X 12 (who knows what the follow-up to El Capitan will be called, but it is codenamed OS X Fuji), tvOS and watchOS 3 at the event which takes place from 13-15 June in San Francisco.

Rumours persist that we'll also see the Apple Watch 2 debut at the event - likely to be quite a bit thinner than the existing model.

Apple marketing head Phil Schiller says that “WWDC 2016 is going to be a landmark event for developers who are coding in Swift, and building apps and products for iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS.”

Swift is a programming language that can be used across all Apple platforms, so it will be interesting to see what Schiller means by a 'landmark event' for developers using that system.

In its letter to developers, Apple says WWDC 2016 activities include:

over 1,000 Apple engineers supporting more than 150 hands-on labs and events to provide developers with code-level assistance, insight into optimal development techniques and guidance on how they can make the most of iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS technologies in their apps;

access to the latest innovations, features and capabilities of iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS, and best practices for enhancing an app's functionality, performance, quality and design;

the opportunity to connect with thousands of fellow iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS developers from around the world — last year, 80 percent of developers attended for their first time, and in total, more than 70 countries were represented;

a series of get-togethers for attendees focused on particular topics with special guest speakers and activities;

engaging and inspirational lunchtime sessions with trailblazers and influencers from the worlds of technology, science and entertainment; and

he Apple Design Awards which recognise iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac apps that demonstrate technical excellence, innovation and outstanding design.

