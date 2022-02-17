Apple Watch 7 at lowest ever price for Presidents Day

Pick up the latest Apple Watch for just $349 right now at Amazon in this Presidents Day deal

Apple Watch Series 7 deal
Mat Gallagher
By
published

Is now the right time for an upgrade? It could be if you're looking for a new Apple Watch. Ahead of the Presidents Day weekend, Amazon is offering the Apple Watch 7 for just $349. That's a 13% or $50 discount on the regular price and the lowest we've seen this new model sell for to date. 

The Apple Watch 7 is the latest edition of Apple's wearable range and was released back in October 2021. As with previous versions, the series 7 comes in a choice of two sizes (41mm or 45mm), three case materials (aluminum, stainless steel or titanium), 10 colors and is available with or without cellular functionality. 

Amazon's current offer is available for the 41mm aluminum GPS-only model, in any of the five aluminum case colors. You can also buy the 41mm Aluminum cellular version for $449 and the 45mm aluminum GPS-only model for $379, which is a $50 discount on both. The 45mm cellular model is also available with a $50 discount in red and green finishes. 

This is a great deal and a chance to pick up the best Apple Watch to date. 

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Alu, GPS): was $399, now $349 at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 7 is the very latest Apple wearable and features a larger display than previous models.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, Alu, GPS): was $429, now $379 at Amazon
This is the larger 45mm version of the latest Apple Watch and comes in a choice of five aluminum case colors.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Alu, Cellular): was $499, now $449 at Amazon
This version of the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with cellular connection, allowing you to make calls and stream music without your phone close by.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, Alu, Cellular): was $529, now $479 at Amazon
This is the larger 45mm size of the Apple Watch Series 7 complete with cellular connection. The discounted price is currently available only on the red and green versions.

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

