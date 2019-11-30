Apple Store Cyber Monday deals: Get huge discounts off a new Apple Watch, iPhone XR, MacBook and more

Amazon's four-day extravaganza of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals continues. The Apple store is offering a wealth of store credit gift cards, up to £160 in the UK and up to $200 in the US, to customers as a bonus depending on what they're buying. If you're buying a set of AirPods for just £159.99 or an Apple Watch GPS Series 3 for £199.99, expect £20 (or $25) in store credit, to be used as a discount on your latest purchase.

If your aims are slightly loftier and you're buying an iPad Air or iPad Pro, you can expect a £40/$50 and £80/$100 gift card, respectively. For those spending top dollar on a MacBook or iMac desktop, expect to get a full £160 or $200 discount. Visit the Apple Store Cyber Monday UK hub and Apple Store Cyber Monday US hub for a full run-down, and check out some of the great deals below:

Apple Watch Series 3 | From £199 / $199 | includes £20 gift card in the UK or $25 gift card in the US

Any kind of significant discount on Apple products is something to shout about. The Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great buy, with up to 18 hours battery life, can be stuffed full of the latest apps and is waterproof for up to 50m. Grab one and save money on your next Apple buy. View Deal

iPhone XR 64GB | From £479 / £399 | includes £40 gift card in the UK or $50 gift card in the US

With excellent build quality, a very strong camera and great battery life, there's plenty to recommend the iPhone XR as it is. However, if you were going to purchase one of these bad boys anyway, consider doing it from Apple direct, grabbing a hefty discount of £40 or $50. View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro | From £1,299 / £1,299 | includes £160 gift card in the UK or $200 gift card in the US

If you were in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, bringing high performance from the office to the home, the MacBook is the laptop for you. Now, grab £160 or $200 of store credit with your purchase - enough for a free pair of AirPods. Sold!View Deal

