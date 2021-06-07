Apple Music Spatial Audio launching today at WWDC

It appears that Apple Music Spatial Audio is getting fully released at WWDC later today. When Apple first announced Spatial Audio it said the feature would come in June for Apple Music subscribers but it looks like we will get more details right after the Apple WWDC keynote.

In a post on Twitter (via Macrumors) @kuromikenny found the announcement on the New Zealand Apple Music service, with a time scheduled for 12pm PT (3pm ET / 8pm BST). This is just two hours after the official WWDC keynote, so is likely to follow on.

Spatial audio works alongside Dolby Atmos and provides users with a more immersive sound experience with sound appearing to come from different places when using compatible headphones or speakers.

(Image credit: Apple)

This can be used for surround sound effects or to simply mimic directional sound. For instance, if you’re watching something on your TV with headphones, the sound will still feel like it’s coming from the TV, even when you turn your head to the side.

In addition to Spatial Audio, Apple is introducing lossless and Hi-Res lossless audio, to give you either CD-quality 16-bit sound or HD 24-bit sound. It’s not clear if this will also be discussed in the presentation.