Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air set for April refresh?

Apple is preparing to refresh the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks next month, according to new reports from the far east, months before the planned summer release of OS X 10.8

With Apple set to announce the iPad 3 on March 7th, reports on Wednesday suggest that the Cupertino-based company is also preparing to update its line of MacBook notebooks a month later in April.

Digitimes says it has word from Chinese supplier sources claiming that new MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch flavours will be outed, while a separate report from the site says a brand new 14-inch iteration of the MacBook Air will also arrive in April.

The Digitimes report reckons that the 14-inch MacBook Air, slightly larger than the 13.3-inch iteration currently on sale, will be tailored towards the Asian Market. That would be a first for Apple though.

A notebook refresh so early in the year would be somewhat of a surprise, considering Apple doesn't plan to launch the new version of the Mac OS X operating system until the summer time. That would mean new machines would arrive carrying the current 10.7 Lion OS rather than 10.8 Mountain Lion.

Apple last outed a new MacBook Air in July, bringing Intel's iSeries processors and Thunderbolt connectivity.

Via: CNET