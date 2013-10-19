Apple issues recall for faulty MacBook Air storage drives

Apple has issued a recall for some MacBook Air models (2012/13) that may require flash storage drive replacements

Apple has announced a recall for some models of the MacBook Air (June 2012 - June 2013 editions) due to faulty SSDs.

According to the announcement, "certain 64GB or 128GB flash storage drives used in the previous generation of MacBook Air systems may fail."

Systems sold between June 2012 and June 2013 are prompted to contact an Apple Retail Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or Apple Technical Support to arrange a replacement.

The affected flash storage drives will receive their replacements free of charge.

MacBook Air owners can check their system by downloading the "MacBook Air Flash Storage Firmware Update 1.1" from the Mac App Store to test their drive.

Users are recommended to back up data before returning their MacBook Air to Apple and should avoid installing any new applications or updates for exiting apps.

Any customers who have previously paid for a SSD replacement could be eligible for a refund.

Apple's MacBook Air 2013 edition has not been reported to be suffering from the same problem.

Earlier this year Apple offered replacements of 13-inch and 11-inch MacBook Air's after customers complained about Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

A prediction last week from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested an ultra-slim 12-inch MacBook with retina display could be on the cards for mid 2014.

Read all about the replacement program here.

Source: Mac World