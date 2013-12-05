Apple is now the most desired desktop brand in the US

Apple has overtaken Dell as the most desired brand for desktop computers in a survey of US consumers.

It is the first time Apple has topped Park Associates' list of the most desirable brands in the desktop computer category.

The company has topped the research company's list of most desired brands for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players and streaming devices for the last couple of years.

“Apple topped the list of intended brands for desktop purchases for the first time this year,” John Barrett, Parks Associates director of consumer analytics, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In 2011 and 2012, Dell was the top desktop brand, but Apple has displaced it, making Apple now the most popular brand across even more key consumer electronics categories.”

Apple debuted as the third most desired desktop brand in 2011. It knocked rival HP from second place in 2012. Now, according to Park Associates' latest data, it has also displaced Dell to claim the top spot.

The survey was conducted across 2,500 households in the US during the fourth quarter.

However, Park found that the desire to buy Apple's products wasn't necessarily translating to actual purchases.

Apple TV has held the top spot for media streamers for the last three years. However, while most shoppers said that they wanted an Apple TV over the competition, many ended up buying a Roku box instead.

Last year, 34 per cent of shoppers aged 18 to 34 said that they planned to buy an Apple TV. Meanwhile, within the same age group, only 15 per cent said they planned to buy Roku box.

However, when looking at the breakdown in sales of the two devices, Park Associates found that 24 per cent of that age group bought an Apple TV, while 29 per cent bought a Roku.

The company did not give a reason for the discrepancy in its figures. It said “being the 'preferred' brand is certainly an advantage, but consumers can still change their minds”.

It is possible that the price difference forced many into buying the cheaper alternative.