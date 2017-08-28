Apple iPhone 8 and new Apple Watch 3 could wirelessly charge simultaneously

One pad to power them all?

By

The iPhone 8 and new Apple Watch 3 are expected to be unveiled soon so plenty of details are leaking more regularly, the latest is about wireless charging.

According to sources of Japan’s Macotakara the next iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will all have wireless charging built-in, just like Apple Watch. 

However, these charging abilities may be limited to 7.5W as opposed to the maximum of 15W that the Q1 wireless charging standard allows. This comes from a source within the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting they know what they’re talking about.

So why be limited to 7.5W? The current Apple Watch tops out at 7.5W, suggesting that Apple may want the iPhone 8 to be on the same charging format. That could be to allow for multiple device charging pads. 

So you could have a pad by your bed which you throw your iPhone and Watch on at night before sleep and have them both charge overnight. Since this is a long overnight charge the low output won’t really matter anyway. If you want a faster charge just plug it in, right? 

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 alongside a new Apple Watch 3 at its keynote event expected on 11 September. Check out more on what we expect from the iPhone 8 at the link below.

iPhone 8 or iPhone X: what we want to see from Apple

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.