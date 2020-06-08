Apple iPhone 12 Pro video shows the stunning flagship we need

The Apple iPhone 12 range of smartphones promises to be the most exciting of the year, even if fans have to stomach a launch delay.

The iPhone 12 is going to be Apple's first 5G handset, as well as its fastest ever, with a brand new A14 Bionic system on a chip (SoC) delivering Android-smoking power.

In addition, the Apple iPhone 12 is slated to come loaded with a smart new, LiDAR-packing camera system, a smaller notch, and some revolutionary software features.

Well, now thanks to a new iPhone 12 Pro video trailer, we've got our best look yet at what the flagship range-topping new iPhone is set to look like:

This stunning Apple iPhone 12 Pro concept design is the brainchild of Devam Jangra and was published on the ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel.

The iPhone 12 Pro in this video comes with an all new Super Retina XDR display with Pro Motion, as well as 5G, a A14 Bionic SoC, reverse wireless charging, a LiDAR camera sensor, IP68 water and dust proofing, faster Face ID, stereo speakers, an all-day battery and more, besides.

It is also looks quite accurate design-wise according to what the latest leaks are saying. Only two days ago, for example, did respected Japanese Mac blog Macotakara show the entire range of iPhone 12 devices off in physical mockups, and they look very similar to the phone shown off in this iPhone 12 video.

Hopefully we will hear more about the Apple iPhone 12 range of phones soon. Here at T3 we're hoping that any delay in launch isn't too long, as from what we've heard about the iPhone 12 so far, we really can't wait to get our hands on it.