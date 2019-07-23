iPad deals: You won't find a better deal on an iPad Pro 12.9 than this

It's rare to find an Apple product in the discount bin, yet that's exactly what we're looking at right now. That's because Currys PC World has knocked a stonking £73 off the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the top-of-the-range iPad Pro 12.9, sending the price tumbling down to just £896 — the cheapest we've seen it since January.

Granted, that may not seem like the most significant reduction to have graced Currys PC World's website, but let's not forget: The iPad Pro 12.9 is the very latest iPad to leave Apple's Cupertino HQ. Pair that with the fact that Apple discounts are about as rare as a Nessie sighting, and you have a deal that's just too good to miss.

It's somewhat of a known fact that there's no better tablet on the market than the iPad, with the iPad Pro 12.9 sitting at the forefront of the iPad range. Some come close, but none have been able to match the Apple's trademark blend of ease of use, versatility and durability that comes part and parcel with the iPad.

iPad Pro 12.9 64GB Wi-Fi | was £969 | now 896 at Currys

An iPad Pro 12.9 for £896? We aren't kidding. Currys PC World has wiped £73 off the 64GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's latest and greatest iPad. That's a fantastic price to pay for what's without a shadow of a doubt the most well-rounded tablet on the market right now. View Deal

While it may seem like overkill for most, the iPad Pro 12.9 is about the most well-rounded iPad out there; the 12.9-inch screen is large enough for use in an office environment, in transit and around the house, and there's more than enough processing power to handle any task you could possibly throw its way.

And with a ten-hour battery life, you should be able to venture out of the house in the morning, catch up on the latest episode of Stranger Things on the tube on the way to work, bounce between various applications during the day, watch another show on the way home, and still have some charge left at the end of the day.

All in all, you can't go wrong with the iPad Pro 12.9 — even more so when it's on sale.