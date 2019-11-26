Apple iPad Black Friday deals: save up to 40% at Amazon and Currys!

The iPad is always a Christmas favourite, which makes Black Friday a perfect time to buy – especially this year, because there are some brilliant Black Friday iPad deals from Amazon and Currys!

We're talking £50 off the just-released cheap iPad 10.2 (2019) – making a storage upgrade from the basic 32GB option a real tempter, but it also brings for the basic price to just £299.

But there are even bigger discounts on the iPad Pro ranges – both the previous versions (which are now stone-cold bargains) and the latest models.

You can head over to Amazon and Currys to browse the full range using the links above, or see our pick of the specific offers below. And we'll keep you up to date on  all the best Apple Black Friday deals as the week goes on!

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB | Was £349 | Now £299 at Amazon UK!
Apple's newest cheaper iPad model, is fast, slick, has a bountiful 10.2-inch screen, and giant battery life. Perfect for movies and games, but powerful enough for work when you need it to be. You can choose from Space Grey, Silver or Gold finishes.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB | Was £349 | Now £299 at Currys!
Same as above, but from Currys!View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB | Was £449 | Now £399 at Amazon UK!
Apple's newest cheaper iPad model, is fast, slick, has a bountiful 10.2-inch screen, and giant battery life. Perfect for movies and games, but powerful enough for work when you need it to be. You can choose from Space Grey, Silver or Gold finishes – and this deal gives you 128GB of storage for only £50 more than the 32GB version's RRP!View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 256GB | Was £769 | Now £448.99 at Amazon UK!
This is the previous generation of iPad Pro, and is still a favourite in the T3 office. The screen is a great size for mixing split-screen multitasking with portability, there's loads of power, it has a wide-colour display with ProMotion fast-refresh screen for super smooth drawing and scrolling, and great battery life. Plus it has fingerprint security, which we prefer to the Face ID of the new iPad Pros. With all that, and 256GB of storage, and over £300 off, it's an incredible deal!View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 512GB | Was £749 | Now £499 at Currys!
This is the same model as above, and has all those great features, but with a colossal 512GB of storage for only £50 more, it's an incredible deal!View Deal

Apple iPad 9.7 w/ cellular 128GB | Was £539 | Now £399 at Amazon UK!
This model was just replaced by the iPad 10.2 further up, but the only biggest difference between the models was the screen size – in terms of power, slick software and Apple Pencil support, they're on a par. But this version of the older model comes with built-in 4G and 128GB of storage. If you don't mind having the smaller screen, and like the idea of being connected everywhere you go, this is top value. You can choose the Space Grey or Silver finishes.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 w/ cellular 64GB | Was £1,119 | Now £971 at Amazon UK!
Apple's current-gen iPad Pro is as powerful as a MacBook Pro, packs a huge 12.9-inch screen with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate and True Tone tech, support the second-gen Apple Pencil with wireless charging, and is just 5.9mm thick. This model also has 4G built in, so you can work with full connectivity anywhere. It's a fell View Deal

