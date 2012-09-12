Apple iOS 6: Full details emerge

Apple's iOS 6 is smarter, faster and more simple to navigate

Scott Forstall, senior vice president of iOS Software at Apple, took to the stage at Apple's iPhone 5 announcement today to demonstrate the firm's new and improved mobile operating system, iOS 6, which it claims "is the world's most advanced mobile operating system.”



He kicked off proceedings by demonstrating one of the software's 200 new features, the Maps app, saying: "We've built a search engine in to find POIs — we have over 100m points of interest and we've built in turn by turn directions.



“All of this works in landscape in addition to portrait. And that, is turn by turn. As we take you around turns we use a cinematic camera angle to fly you around.”



Usability looks clean and imagery is sharp. There's also 3D modelling of the actual maps, so details are on-point.



"We've also got great satellite imagery. You take two fingers and you can change the camera angle. When you tap on the 3D button, you get taken into flyover."



The Safari web browser has also been given a major makeover, and can now be viewed in full-screen mode, making good use of the iPhone 5's stunning 4-inch display.



Apple has also introduced some enhancements to the phone app; users can now automatically send an SMS back when they cannot take a call.



Better social integration means users can share their information and snaps instantly with family and friends, and stream content to their social network accounts, including Twitter and Facebook.



Apple's voice recognition software Siri has also been given a boost; the software supports more languages and is smarter, faster and more easy to use.



Oh, and it has good taste in movies: "Siri has also learned a lot more about movies, so I can ask: 'can you recommend a good movie in theatres," said Forstall.

Apple also announced a refreshed iTunes for Mac and PC, featuring a redesigned player and better iCloud integration.



The service, which will land in October, features “a full-window interface” that's “simpler and cleaner”, as well as a new search feature that searches across your entire iTunes library, including music, video and TV shows.

Words: Bertan Budak



