Apple iOS 5.1 release hints at iPad 3 release date

While the web remains inundated with Apple iPad 3 rumours, trying to wade through the 99 per cent is difficult, hope is here however in the form of a date

Apple could well be set to release its latest tablet the iPad 3 on March the 9th according to tech blog YourDailyMac who have uncovered what they think is the iOS 5.1 software release date.

The site has managed to learn that Apple plans to release 11 profiles for its iPod, iPhone and iPad models in March, these profiles are compatible with iOS 5.1 and will allow the devices to connect to networks after the update.

The Verge also handily points out that this date does conincide with the same date that Apple unveiled the iPad 2 last year, all of these very strongly hint not only towards a March release for the next-gen tablet but also which day.

Tipped for inclusion on the second-generation Apple tablet, the iPad 3 is expected to play host to a higher resolution screen, similar to the Retina display offering found on the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.



"The new display is capable of greater resolution than the current iPad, with more pixels on its screen than some high- definition televisions," an unnamed insider source announced recently. "The pixels are small enough to make the images look like printed material. Videos begin playing almost instantly because of the additional graphics processing."



Elsewhere recent iPad 3 rumours have suggested the iPad 2 replacement will feature a form factor 1mm thicker than its predecessor with the increased internal space to be filled with the new display, an A6 quad-core CPU and improved optics for the rear-mounted camera.



Apple iPad 3 rumours video