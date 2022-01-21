Apple drop the price on the new M1 powered MacBook Air for a solid student discount

Apple is offering qualifying students and teachers a rare 10% discount on the 2020 MacBook Air for both its 256GB and 512GB models. This means that right now, it's cheaper on Apple direct than it is on Amazon, virtually unheard of. Potentially just ahead of the release announcement for the 2022 MacBook Air. The thinnest, lightest offering in the MacBook range is perfect for students constantly on the move, and the M1 chip that powers it has been getting rave reviews across the board. At T3 we gave the MacBook Air a glowing review , and stand by what we said.

With this discount, you can knock the price down from AU$1,499 to AU$1,349 and save yourself an easy AU$150. You can find this deal directly from the Apple Education website . For those of us not lucky enough to have a student ID, you can head over to Amazon and get a cool AU$100 off on the 256GB and 512GB.

This is still the laptop most suited for general use to the average user. It’ll handle almost anything you can throw at it. Long pitched at creatives, MacBooks will run Photoshop, InDesign, Ableton or even Final Cut with ease.



If you’re needing a machine with more power, but want to know you’re getting a good deal, Apple is also offering free 2nd gen AirPods with purchases across a select range of MacBook and iPads . If Apple products don’t tickle your pickle, but you’re on the hunt for new tech to take you through 2022’s academic year, be sure to check out T3’s guide to the best student laptops .

Apple MacBook Air M1 | 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,49 9 AU$1,349 on Apple (save AU$150) This is Apple’s cheapest option to be fitted with the M1 chip, which has seen a big improvement in performance for the latest range of MacBooks. Apple’s chip has many advantages over the Intel CPUs previously used, and including a much longer battery life. If you buy directly from Apple’s Education Store, you’ll get a discount on the laptop and AU$219 off a pair of AirPods. If you’re not a teacher or student, Amazon has the same model for AU$1,397.