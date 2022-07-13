These are the top Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day

While Apple doesn't do discounts, you can save money on Apple goods on Amazon. This year's best Prime Day deals include some of the latest Apple Watches, iPads and more.
While the savings aren't huge, any discount on these items is a bonus. If you were planning on upgrading to a new device anyway, it's definitely worth taking a look at some of these deals.
One of the best deals is on the Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab), which is currently £70 off, bringing the price down to £329. There's also £100 off the 4th-gen iPad Air (opens in new tab), taking that price down to £419.
Apple Watch Series 7: was £399, now £329 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)
The latest and greatest Apple Watch in a starlight aluminium case with sports band is now 18% off.
Apple Watch SE: was £319, now £267 at Amazon (save £52) (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch SE offers a more affordable wearable solution and still features a heart rate monitor, fitness tracker, altimeter and more. The 16% discount takes £52 off the regular price, making this a steal at £267.
Apple iPad Air 4th gen: was £519, now £419 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)
The previous-generation iPad air is still a great product for browsing and watching movies. Made even better by the £100 saving.
Apple AirTags (4-pack): was £99, now £79.99 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)
Get four AirTags to track your bags, keys, pets and more. With a 19% saving, it works out less than £20 each.
Apple AirPods Max: was £549, now £443 at Amazon (save £106) (opens in new tab)
Apple's premium over-the-ear headphones look impressive and sound impressive. Right now there's 19% off, bringing the price down to £443.
Apple AirPods Pro (magsafe charging case): was £239, now £179 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)
The most recent AirPods Pro model comes with a MagSafe charging case for easier wireless charging and still the same great earbuds inside. With 25% off right now, you pay just £179 for the pleasure.