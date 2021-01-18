Netflix on iPhone and iPad is about to get a huge audio boost

If you're an Apple AirPods Pro or Apple AirPods Max owner who loves to watch Netflix on your iPad or iPhone, then the news that the streaming service is set for Apple spatial audio support will be right up your street.

While not set in stone just yet, Netflix is reportedly testing support for Apple spatial audio, which means a more immersive experience could be in store for those of you in the Apple ecosystem.

French website iPhoneSoft reports that an anonymous source at Netflix has confirmed that the streaming giant has been testing spatial audio support for Apple device users since December last year.

Spatial audio is Apple's answer to Dolby Atmos, utilising 3D audio tech and head tracking to offer a cinematic audio experience for ultimate immersion. You can find out more about the feature on Apple's website, which also lists supported devices.

Netflix spatial audio support is allegedly rolling out this spring, although the library of compatible content won't be that extensive initially.

As well as a pair of AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, you'll need an iPhone 7 or newer, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen or later), iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad (6th gen or newer), or iPad Mini (5th gen). Your Apple device will also need to be running iOS or iPadOS 14 or later.

Netflix customers with plans that support Ultra HD streaming have access to Dolby Atmos support, but if you don't pay for the top tier premium plan, you won't be able to enjoy the feature.

The same may be true of Apple spatial audio support, which could also be tethered to the premium plan, but right now, this is all pure speculation, so we won't go too far down the rabbit hole of what Apple customers might need to do to get the most out of their Netflix subscription.

Source: iPhoneSoft via Tom's Guide