Apple brings iPad trade-in to UK stores

Reuse and Recycle from today

Apple has expanded its Reuse and Recycle trade-in program and brought it to the UK.

Starting today, we here in Blighty can take advantage of Apple's Reuse and Recycle program to trade in not just iPhones, but iPads as well.

Anyone with an iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4 or iPad mini can exchange it for credit towards a new iOS device at any official Apple store.

However, the programme doesn't cover the current generation iPad Air or iPad mini with Retina Display models.

As with iPhone trade-ins, Apple will independently verify the condition of the device when you submit it. So don't expect top dollar for a severly battered iPad.

