App news: 'Facebook for Every Phone App' launched

If you're not lucky enough to boast a top notch smartphone, then accessing Facebook on your mobile device isn't always the most pleasurable and functional experience.

Well, the social networking giant has sought to solve that problem by launching the Facebook for Every Phone App, which is compatible with over 2,500 handsets.

The app gives access to Facebook's most popular features, letting you view your news feed, inbox and profile and is available to grab through your mobile browser. Just head to m.facebook.com, scroll all the way to the bottom of the page and click on the download link.

The app will also enable you to upload photos to your profile, by taking a picture from within the application, and you can also like or comment on photos uploaded by yourself and your friends.

While the m.facebook.com site isn't necessarily a bad experience, this app does its best to mimic the functionality of the high powered Android and iOS Facebook apps and does a pretty good job.

For the next 90 days, Facebook has teamed up with many network carriers, including 3 Mobile in the UK, to offer free access to the app. This build of the app is also less Java-hungry so it won't drink your data milkshake once the free period is over.

