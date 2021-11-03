Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker gets a serious price cut in Black Friday deals super saving

T3 knows a thing or two about finding the best Bluetooth speaker for any occasion. Amongst a highly saturated market, one of our trusty favorites is the Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth speaker because it packs a lot into less. Petite but powerful; small but rugged – there's not much that this speaker can be faulted for and that's especially true when it gets a massive Black Friday price cut.

The Soundcore Mini 3 Pro boasts surprisingly good sound quality given its small size. Anker has enabled the speaker to really kick up the bass and enhance the lows, with the bass sounding great whether you're sitting with a group of mates on a table or relaxing on any other flat surface. The music sounds great in lots of locations and it's as versatile as the bass is strong when resting up against a wall.

Image Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker | Was £34.99 | Now £24.99 | You save £10.00 (29%) at Amazon

The Soundcore Mini 3 Pro is a great speaker with surprisingly good sound and bass, alongside an always-cool LED light ring. Boasting water resistance and impressively long battery life, this nifty Anker device can also wirelessly connect to additional PartyCast speakers to provide even better sound. With a saving of 29% over at Amazon UK, it's very difficult to argue with. We say: strike while the iron's hot and get it early. View Deal

At T3, we love unearthing the very best Black Friday deals. Bluetooth speakers like the Anker Soundcore Mini 3, as well as some of the very best smart speakers, are two categories that we love to discover deals in.

But to be clear: we aren't the only ones who love a good saving on a Bluetooth speaker. It's also a vertical that other shoppers seem to go berserk for when it comes to Black Friday, which means it's well worth snapping this deal up while stocks last.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals