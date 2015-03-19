Android Wear source code suggests it could be compatible with iOS

Google previously let slip it wanted to make Android Wear compatible with iOS devices. Now it's putting its money where its mouth is.

Developer MohammadAG has found evidence of iOS-related code in the official Android Wear code. Which suggests Google is working on a way to make Android Wear compatible with the iPhone.

MohammadAG tweeted: "#AndroidWear 4.4W (didn't check 5.0) contains iOS related code(!)". He has a good track record in this area. Last month, he found a way to take calls from your iPhone on an Android Wear smartwatch, without the need to jailbreak your iPhone.

As we say, Google has already hinted it might open up Android Wear to iOS. Back in October, when he was asked about the possibility, Android Wear's product manager Jeff Chang said: "We always want as many users as possible to enjoy our experience, so in terms of enabling more people to use Android Wear we're very interested in making that happen."

He added that technical restraints could prevent it, but that "we are trying really hard."

And with good cause. The Apple Watch will drive awareness of smartwatches, so Google will undoubtedly want to capitalise. iPhone owners who want the same functionality without shelling out big bucks for Apple's wearable will surely flock to Android Wear.

The big question is: Can Apple do anything about it?

The Apple Watch will be available to pre-order on April 10, and will go on sale on April 24. According to one analyst, the second model will ship later this year and have a built-in SIM so it can connect to the internet without being tethered to an iPhone.