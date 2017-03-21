And there's a whole bunch of new Apple Watch bands, too!

In addition to the new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as new iPads, Apple introduced a new lineup of band colours for Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2. All the new bands are available to order today and will be available in store by the end of the month.

There is a new wide stripe Woven Nylon band, plus Nike Sport Bands and Hermès bands, all in new colours.

The Sport band will now be available in Pebble, Azure and Camellia. Woven Nylon in Berry, Tahoe Blue, Orange, Red, Pollen and Midnight Blue. Finally, the Classic Buckle (with new buckle design) will be available in Sapphire, Berry and Taupe.

The Sport and Woven Nylon bands are £49 and the Classic Buckle is £149.

The Nike+ Sport Bands will now be sold separately in Anthracite/Black, Pure Platinum/White and Volt/Black. The Nike Sport Band is £49.

The Anthracite/Black and Pure Platinum/White bands will be available with the Apple Watch Nike+ itself.

The new Apple Watch Hermès bands include: 38mm Double Tour in Bleu Zéphyr Epsom leather, 38mm Double Buckle Cuff in Fauve Barenia leather, 42mm Single Tour in Lime Epsom leather and finally the 42mm Single Tour in Colvert Swift leather.

The Single Tour is £1,199, the Double Tour is £1,299 and the Double Buckle Cuff is £1,549.

