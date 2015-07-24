And TechRadar's Phone of the Year is...

TechRadar's 2015 Phone Awards took place last night, with the excellent Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge crowned the phone of the year.
There have been some amazing phones this year, so finding the winners were no easy task for the judging panel including our own Gareth Beavis and John McCann, as well as other tech experts from across the UK.
Here are all the winners:
Best Phone
Sasmung Galaxy S6 Edge
Highly commended: Apple iPhone 6 Plus
Best Tablet
Highly commended: Xperia Z4 Tablet
Best Smartwatch
Highly commended: Sony SmartWatch 3
Best Innovation
Ikea Wireless Charging Furniture
Highly commended: Apple Pay
Best Value Phone
Highly commended: Microsoft Lumia 640
Best Value Tablet
Highly commended: Nvidia Shield Tablet
- Don't forget to check out our guide to the best tablet
Best App
Whats App
Don't forget to check out our guide to the best smartphones.