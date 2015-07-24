And TechRadar's Phone of the Year is...

You can probably guess

By

TechRadar's 2015 Phone Awards took place last night, with the excellent Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge crowned the phone of the year.

There have been some amazing phones this year, so finding the winners were no easy task for the judging panel including our own Gareth Beavis and John McCann, as well as other tech experts from across the UK.

Here are all the winners:

Best Phone

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Sasmung Galaxy S6 Edge

Highly commended: Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Best Tablet

iPad Air 2

Apple iPad Air 2

Highly commended: Xperia Z4 Tablet

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Highly commended: Sony SmartWatch 3

Best Innovation

Ikea Wireless Charging Furniture

Ikea Wireless Charging Furniture

Highly commended: Apple Pay

Best Value Phone

Moto G (2014)

Moto G (2014)

Highly commended: Microsoft Lumia 640

Best Value Tablet

Tesco Hudl 2

Tesco Hudl 2

Highly commended: Nvidia Shield Tablet

Best App

WhatsApp

Whats App

Don't forget to check out our guide to the best smartphones.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.