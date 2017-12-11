Amazon's Green Monday Echo deal: Echo Dot less than £35!

If you've been looking out of an Amazon Echo deal for a while, you'll know that the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot tend to yo-yo in price like the wind depending on the current climatic conditions, the current world order or maybe how much stock Amazon has lying around in the warehouse.

And now Amazon has announced a special Green Monday deal to match the one it had on Black Friday:

Echo Dot is down to £34.99 – saving of £15

In our T3.com review, we called Amazon Echo Dot a 'no brainer' to buy. It's a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more. Amazon Echo takes the concept a step further - it's a hands-free speaker, great for music, radio, news bulletins and more.

The best Amazon Echo Dot deals

The best Amazon Echo deals

The best Amazon Echo Plus deals