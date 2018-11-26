Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2018: TVs, games consoles, headphones and more

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are on and Amazon has thousands of discounts in its toys, games, fashion, jewellery, beauty, and home departments.

Below is our pick of Amazon's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and we're updating the page as new products get added to the sale. Note that stock is limited and so you will need to be quick if you want to get the cheap prices.

Let's kick off with Amazon's own devices, which are always popular in the Black Friday sales.

Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa | £24.99 (was £49.99)

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the very best smart speakers on the market today, securely positioned in T3's best smart speaker buying guide. And now the all-new and excellent 3rd generation of the Dot is available on Amazon for half price, with a straight 50% saving knocking £25 off its regular price of £49.99. That means its available right now for a £24.99, which is stunning value for money.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot | £89.99 (was £119.99)

Echo Spot connects to Alexa to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control your smart home devices and more. It also lets you make calls or video calls to anyone with an Echo Spot, Echo Show or the Alexa App.View Deal

All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen) + Philips Hue White Bulb E27 | £169.99 (was £219.99)

With the Echo Show you can ask Alexa to stream your favourite albums from Amazon Music and Spotify, watch films and TV shows from Prime Video and make video calls to anyone with an Echo Spot, Echo Show or the Alexa app. This bundle throws in a Philips Hue bulb so you can make your smart home a little smarter.View Deal

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + Philips Hue White bulb | £109.99 (was £139.99)

The Echo Plus, with an in-built hub, lets you easily set up and control your compatible smart home devices, and packs speakers powered by Dolby play 360° audio for improved sound when streaming music. The bundled Philips Hue White bulb can be controlled from home or away by using light schedules on the Philips Hue app.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote | £34.99 (was £49.99)

The latest Fire TV device allows you to voice search Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to find just what you want to watch. Streamed HD and 4K video looks excellent, and more advanced users will be glad to see support for HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. Dolby Atmos support is also on board. There's also full Alexa support, with news, weather, apps and the ability to view compatible security cameras.View Deal

Ring Pro video doorbell kit | £149 (was £229)

This top-of-the-range kit is now only £20 more expensive than the more basic Ring 2, making it a must-purchase if you need to install a chime and transformer – because they also come in the box. The Ring connects to your home Wi-Fi, then streams video of up to 1080p quality to your phone or compatible Alexa/Echo/Fire gizmo. This occurs when motion is detected, or you can remotely dip in any time you like. Also, a link is established when someone actually presses the doorbell.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired | £140 (was £199)

The Ring cam lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC and sends alerts when movement is detected. it also offers infrared night vision and Live View and includes built-in LED light strips and a siren. Best of all, if your camera gets stolen, Ring will replace it for free.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | now £49.99 at Amazon (was £79.99)

With four colours to choose from, and capable hardware spec, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great tablet for playing games, browsing the web, checking emails, streaming films and TV shows, and using Alexa.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 | now £99.99 at Amazon (was £149.99)

If you want similar performance to the Fire HD 8 above but like the idea of a bigger screen then this Black Friday deal is worth a look. Amazon has £50 knocked off the price of its Fire HD 10 tablet, meaning it is currently available for just £99.99. A quality mid-range tablet for a new, more attractive price point.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition | now £59.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)

Amazon's Kids Edition tablets are the best-in-class range for children today, and here the entry-level Fire 7 Kids Edition is discounted by £40 down to only £59.99. You get a 2-year guarantee with the tablet, as well as one year of Kids Unlimited, too. Available with a Blue, Pink or Yellow case.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | now £89.99 at Amazon (was £129.99)

As with the deal above, this Black Friday discount sees one of Amazon's most popular tablets for kids going for £40 less than normal. The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch screen, 32GB of RAM, and tough rubberised protective case. You get the same free 2-year guarantee and one year subscription to Kids Unlimited, too.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 | now £29.99 at Amazon (was £49.99)

The Fire 7 was cheap at £49.99, but with this tasty Black Friday price reduction of another £20, it is ludicrously cheap now. If you just need a compact tablet for web browsing, emailing, streaming media and playing the odd mobile game while on the sofa, this is the best tablet for you and a great price on it to boot. It's also a good bet for chucking in your cabin luggage on your next flight for some movies in the sky.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

Sony AF8 55-inch | £1,749 at Amazon (limited stock) | Was £2,299 The 55-inch version of T3's TV of the Year for 2018, the AF8 boasts fantastic HDR image quality with 4K and upscaled HD stuff. It also does a cracking job of 'upscaling' standard dynamic range imagery to something resembling true HDR. Images are bright, colourful and wonderfully vivid Sound is quite incredible for such a slim screen (although you can always add a soundbar if you want to beef it up further). With Android TV and YouView, it's easy to find the shows and films you want from streaming services like Netflix as well as live and catch-up broadcast TV. The deal from Amazon is quite bare bones. If you want 18 months interest-free credit, try Curry's (£1,899 is less competitive, mind), or John Lewis currently does it for £1,799 with a 5-year warranty thrown in for free. Because stocks are so limited you must click on the 'widget' below to try to snap up one of the remaining Amazon B8 deals – we can't link to it any other way.

Hisense H43AE6100UK 4K HDR TV | Now £279 (was £329)

With Hisense you can be sure you'll get great specs at low prices. With this Black Friday deal you can get yourself a 43-inch 4K and HDR smart TV for less than £300. You'll also get smart app support for the apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and more, plus Freeview Play and enhanced sound.View Deal

LG 49SK8000PLB 49-inch Super UHD 4K HDR TV | Now £535 (was £1,999)

This LG set gives you all the latest features to please your eyes, without making your wallet cry (or your credit card company cheer with glee). That means you get an excellent LED screen with 4K UHD resolution plus HDR quality so you can enjoy the high-resolution content that Netflix and the BBC iPlayer have on offer.View Deal

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K HDR LED TV | Now £343 (was £527)

If a huge TV isn't what your room needs then this 40-inch set should appeal. You still get all the latest image enhancements like 4K and HDR picture quality, but on a more compact scale. The included stand with 'Clean Cable Solution' helps keep your cables tidy while Smart View means you can browse content and control your TV from your smartphone.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday camera deals

Sony ILCE7S/BQ Alpha 7S Digital SLR Camera | now £1,582 (was £2,070)

We're seeing a lot of big Black Friday price drops, but none have been as big as this discount. Over at Amazon right now you can pick up the excellent Sony ILCE7S Alpha 7S digital camera for a gargantuan £488 less than normal, with its price now £1,581.99, down from £2,070. This is a powerhouse DSLR that is now available for a truly fantastic price point.View Deal

Pentax 1624201 K-70 DSLR with 18-270 mm lens | £874.99 (was £1,249.99)

This is another sweet DSLR deal, with a saving of £375. It features a 24MP CMOS sensor and vari-angle LCD monitor. Because the camera is designed with adventure in mind, the K-70 can withstand temperatures down to -10° C and is sealed to provide protection against water intrusion. With that body, you also get a 18-270 mm lens. 85% of reviewers on Amazon give the camera a full five-star rating.View Deal

Sony RX100 IV | £1,000 | now £588

With the Sony RX100 IV you can capture fast-action images without distortion. The camera features a 1/32000 sec anti distortion shutter, slow movie setting with 1000fps speed and 4K recording, 20.1MP sensor and ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-70 mm lens with F1.8-2.8 aperture.View Deal

Sony DSC-WX500 Digital Compact | £330 | now £199 | save £131

A 180 degree tiltable LCD monitor on this camera is ideal for selfies, making it simple to see how you look in the frame. With so much creative capability at hand to shoot for fun, you will capture more high quality in every image.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday dashcam deals

YI Compact Dash Cam | £36.99 | £59.99 | save £23

The YI Compact Dash Camera is ideal for drivers that care about safety, but not complexity. It has the essential features needed in a dash camera – recording in 1080p at 30 frames per second, with excellent night time capabilities and a 2.7" LCD Screen.View Deal

Philips ADR81BLX1 ADR 810 Full HD | £159 | £104.52 | save £54.48 Philips Automotive Dash Cams are part of new generation car cameras that are designed to protect you in case the unexpected happens. They offer excellent video performance and provide smart automatic safety functions where you can enjoy a protected drive.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals

Xbox One S 1TB console, Battlefield V, Fallout 76 Special Edition, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy | now £199 (was £329.97)

This is a brilliant Black Friday deal for an Xbox One S. Amazon is offering the 1TB Xbox One S console along with online RPG Fallout 76, frenetic FPS Battlefield V, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy for an amazing £199. That's a huge price slash of £130 off its regular price of £329.97. A top console and an awesome bundle of games for one incredibly low price. Move fast if you want to get this Black Friday console deal.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Forza Horizon 4 bundle + Red Dead Redemption 2| now £409.98 (was £429.98)

A top Xbox One X bundle Black Friday deal here. You get the world's most powerful games console along with a copy of the brilliant racer Forza Horizon 4 and sprawling open-world action adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 for just £409.98. That's a sweet price drop from Amazon on truly great gaming hardware and software.View Deal

Asus FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 inch gaming laptop | £1,049.99 (was £1,394.75

This Asus gaming laptop features a 15.6 inch 1920x1080 screen, Intel 2.2 GHz Core i7 processor, a 256GB SSD and 1,000GB hard drive, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX1060 6GB graphics card and runs Windows 10. It also features a backlit keyboard for in-the-dark gaming. The saving of £344.76 on this machine could be spent on a LOT of games go with it!View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV with remote | £129.99 (was £179.99)

With the Nvidia Shield you can stream over 100 PC games from Nvidia's cloud gaming service, and cast your PC games from your GeForce GTX-powered PC to your living room TV in 4K HDR. You can also cast apps including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Netflix and YouTube. It's voice-controlled, features Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and 7.1/5.1 audio pass-through, and it's £50 off right now.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £249 (was £279.99)

This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Nintendo Switch console go for, at £30 under the usual price. You can choose grey, neon red or blue finishes via the same link below.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday personal care deals

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device | £383 (was £575)

The Philips Lumea IPL machine zaps the roots of hair to stop it growing back again, so you can get a hair-free body with no stubbly regrowth. This is the top model from Philips, and comes with attachments for body, face, bikini and underarms as well as a SmartSkin sensor which advises the best setting for your skin tone. It's also the the only Lumea in the range to offer corded and cordless functionality. This is a good saving that could put an end to shaving (but not for men's faces, it's not recommended for that).View Deal

Philips Series 9000 Prestige | £399 (was £450)

The newest and greatest ever addition to Philips' stable of electric shavers for men, the Series 9000 Prestige uses wireless Qi charging, and can remove up to seven days' growth without irritation. You can use it with shaving foam if you need a further layer of protection. This is a premium product and £110 is a very solid discount.View Deal

Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction | £69.51 (was £175)

This excellent Oral-B electric brush comes with 3 CrossAction brush heads. CrossAction heads kind of 'wrap' themselves around each tooth, giving excellent cleaning. The 6000 automatically reduces its speed if you brush too hard, with the round head removing 'up to 4x more plaque along the gum line.' The four modes here are standard, deep clean, whitening and sensitive. View Deal

Oral-B SmartSeries 7000 Black electric toothbrush | £54.99 (was £151.87)

The Oral-B Smart Series 7000 features Bluetooth connectivity which allows the brush to connect with your Oral-B App to provide brushing guidance. There's a pressure sensor which lights up if you brush too hard; there are six modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean and Tongue Cleaner; and there's a timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended two minutes.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 9000 | From £89.95 (was up to £300) | Save up to £210!

The Genius 9000 offers six cleaning modes (including Whitening, Sensitive and Gum Care), comes with four brush heads (about a year's worth) and offers sensational cleaning. Getting a brush this good for £200+ off is a great deal that your wallet and your pearly white teeth will thank you for. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport Smartwatch, Black | £269 (was £319.99)

The Huawei Watch 2 features 4G connectivity (if you add a SIM card), built in GPS, heart rate monitoring and it's IP68 water and dust resistant. You can get on-screen notifications for calls, texts and other apps and make payments using Android Pay via NFC technology. Because it's a sports watch, it features live workout guidance to evaluate performance and recovery, along with training reports including: heart rate, V02max, running mapping, distance, speed, floors climbed, calories, steps, cadence, personal best, recovery time, and more.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday headphones and speaker deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless bluetooth noise cancelling headphones | £199.99 (was £269)

Get a pair of these stunning noise cancelling headphones from Sony (with a £69.01 discount) and you can enjoy a peaceful holiday season, whether that's drowning out the noise of airplane engines or visiting relatives. These headphones offer 30 hours of battery life with a 'quick attention' feature to immediately reduce volume to catch a conversation – such as when the cabin crew member comes round to offer you a drink.View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Black | £149.99 (was £189.99)

Fancy a pair of Bluetooth beats to pump some sweet sounds into your ears for a £40 discount? Then this is the deal for you. These wireless cans offer up to 40 hours of battery life, while 'Fast Fuel' means that just five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when battery is low. You can also take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls. Oh, and they're foldable, too, which is handy if you're planning to take them on your travels.View Deal

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer | £589.00 (was £699.00)

It's not often we see discounts on Sonos, so £110 off the Sonos Sub is a sweet, bass-booming deal. The sub promises to fill an entire room with "thick layers of bottomless sound that let you hear and feel every chord, kick, splash and roll," so it will give your smaller Sonos speakers a welcome bit of oomph. The Sub will work with Sonos products such as a Beam, Playbase, Playbar and smaller Sonos speakers, and as it's a Sonos, set-up is a no-brainer: plug it in, press a button and your app does the rest.

Sony SRS-XB41 portable wireless speaker | £149 (was £199.99)

OK, this speaker is £50 off, so that's reason enough to buy one, but there's another reason: you can tap your speaker in different places to make different sounds, including a scratch, snare, kick drum and cowbell. COWBELL. It also features 24-hour battery life, and strobe and multi-coloured lighting effects, so you can cowbell and party all night, and it's available in a choice of four colours.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals

Shark IF200UK | £279 (was £479)

The 'Flexology' suction tube on the Shark IF200UK bends, so you can get at the dust under your beds and sofas and so on, while a powerful headlight reveals the dust lurking under there. There's cordless power for 'up to 44 minutes' and the option of adding a second battery, and/or a 'Pet Power Brush' attachment. With this discount – £200 off – it's a steal.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (E14) | now £67.49 (was £128.60)

This Philips Hue bundle combines three of the maker's excellent Ambience colour smart bulbs, which allow you to choose from 16 million colours, as well as a single Hue White smart bulb for just £67.49. This combo usually retails for £128.60, so that's a lovely -48% price slash.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (B22) | now £67.49 (was £127.92)

This deal is identical in price to the deal above but includes three Colour Ambience B22 smart bulbs, instead of E14 bulbs. You don't get the extra Hue White, though. Another whopping discount of 47% however makes this a very attractive Black Friday deal for those looking to bring serious colour to their home.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambience 3-Pack (GU10) | now £44.99 (was £62.94)

Another variant of Philips Hue smart bulbs, the GU10 is currently discounted down to only £44.99 for a bundle of three from £62.94. These bulbs are the Ambience variety as well, meaning you get to choose from 50,000 shades of white light.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (E27) | now £67.49 (was £119.47)

The E27 (screw) variety of the Philips Hue and Colour Ambience smart bulbs are bundled together here for a discounted price point for Black Friday. This combo usually retails for £119.47, however its now available for a limited time for £67.49, a 44% discount.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday home and garden deals

DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Touch | £149 (was £199.99)

The Lattissima Touch is the number one best seller in Amazon's Espresso & Cappuccino Machines section and has an average rating of 4.5 our of 5 from almost 600 reviews. DeLonghi's "automatic cappuccino system", means that you can get cappuccino and lattes dispensed straight into the glass. Heating time is just 25 seconds and there's an option to get the machine to remember your personal coffee and milk ration so your coffee is always just how you like it. Right now, you can save £50 on this coffee maker, which should keep you in coffee pods for a while.View Deal

Honeywell HPA710WE Premium Air Purifier | £220.99 (was £375.99)

Honeywell claims that this air purifier captures 99.97% of microscopic particles and allergens (0.3 microns and larger) such as mould, spores, pollen, dust, smoke, and pet dander and customers rate it an average score of 4.5 out of 5. It also offers five air cleaning levels (whisper silent, germs, general, allergens, turbo). Order it today and you'll save a tasty £155.View Deal

Char-Broil The Big Easy Smoker, Roaster and Grill | £209.81 (was £268.49)

With a discount of £58.68, now's a great time to get this smoker, roaster and grill so you'll be ready to cook out when spring arrives. The infrared cooking system promises juicier food while using less gas, and the smoker means that you can cook meat such as chicken and steak without oil. You can roast up to 11kg of meat in the cooking basket, there are four rib hooks for tasty ribs, and the grill top lets you cook burgers, chops and vegetables.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals

Casper, Double | £ 460 | Was £575.00

Casper, Super King | £600 | Was £750

Casper, King Size | £510 | Was £639.47

Casper, EU Double | £500 | Was £625

Casper, EU King Size | £560 | Was £700

Eve, EU King | £629 | Was £749

Eve, EU Double | £466.99 | Was £549.99

Eve, UK Double | £ 374.99 | Was £499.00

Eve, Small Double | £356.99 | Was £419.99

Amazon Cyber Monday lego deals

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron | £272.99 (was £329.99)

This 2018 set is a brilliant price at nearly 20% off, and is one of the best builds that car or Technic fans can hope for. An eight-speed gear box (operated by paddles in the insanely detailed cockpit) and engine with moving pistons sit inside the body, along with working steering and suspension. At 1:8 scale and with over 3,500 pieces, this is a properly good set.View Deal

More Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon

Anki Cozmo | Now £119.98 (was £179.99)

Cozmo was Amazon's best-selling toy of 2017, thanks to its big personality, the games you can play with it, as well as the way it teaches coding. Cozmo explores its environment, interacts with you, and learns over time. It's ingenious, and this is an excellent price.View Deal

Boxer – Interactive AI Robot | Now £44.99 (was £79.99)

This year's hottest mini robot toy has an expressive face, and can play a bunch of different games thanks to the cars it comes with – roll it over one to trigger a mode that makes it ready to play bowling, go karting, and eight more. At 35% off, it's a bargain.View Deal

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit | Now £99.99 (was £149.99)

This is a racing toy with some extra techy juice. First, you build a track in any layout you like, then you race two smart cars around it, using your phone as the controller. You can play against a friend, or AI can control the cars, and it learns about your tactics and the track as it goes.View Deal

More Amazon device deals including Echo, Kindle and Fire TV

Best Amazon Echo deals for Black Friday 2018

When Amazon released its smart speaker, Echo, over a year ago, we were excited to meet Alexa, Amazon very own Siri, but also how the speaker would develop. Fast forward to now and it's gone and spawned a large and growing family of devices.

These are the best current prices on the whole line, from the ultra-cheap smart home hockey puck that is the Echo Dot to the 'video phone from the future'-looking Echo Show to the Echo Plus with its Zigbee smart home hub and our new favourite, the circular screened Echo Spot – a sort of smart alarm clock that can make video calls and show you the weather.

All of them have smart home controls, news and weather, music via their own speakers or ones connected by Bluetooth or, in the case of Dot and Spot, a 3.5mm cable.

Best Kindle Oasis deals for Black Friday 2018

This extremely lightweight Kindle brings comfort to one-handed reading. So, if like me, you usually wake up to your book smashing you in the face, fear no more my friend.

Its clever ergonomic grip shifts the centre of gravity to the palm of your hand, allowing comfortable one handed reading for hours. Left handed? No problem, it works for both left and right handed people.

Best Amazon Fire TV deals for Black Friday 2018

The Amazon Fire TV set-top box is compact to the point of invisibility. At 115m-square, 17.5mm deep only the tiny white LED light gives it away. The top box boast some game changing features from, a microphone remote with voice search recognition, accelerated streaming and an App store populated with games, real games!

The Amazon Fire is an attractive and affordable alternative to the Apple TV. The interface is intuitive and simple, that even your gran would be comfortable using it.

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals for Black Friday 2018

If you weren't quite sold on Amazon's Fire TV or you don't have a 4K TV, then the USB sized Amazon Fire Stick could be the gadget for you.

Though it is not essential that you have Amazon Prime, you can get a lot more fire from the TV stick if you have an account. Like access to Amazon Prime Videos, a rival to Netflix.

Better still, Alexa can now help you find your favourite shows as the stick has been recently updated using the same voice-activated remote that’s used with the bigger Fire TV.

