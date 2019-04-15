Save £170 on one of the best coffee machines you can buy in this Amazon Spring Sale deal

The 2019 Amazon Spring Sale already feels like it's been going on forever and we're feeling ever so tired and could really use a coffee, perhaps made using one of the best bean to cup coffee machines you can buy. Or perhaps, because we're in a hurry, from a Nespresso machine with built-in milk texturing unit. Oh wait, wow, what's this?

The Spring Sale runs until midnight Monday 15 April.

Sage Barista Express | £430 | Was £600 | Save £170

A good quality coffee bean grinder sat on top of an excellent espresso machine, Barista Express is suitable both for those who want high quality coffee with only a minimal amount of effort (you will need to manually tamp the ground coffee – just like a real barista! – and froth the milk in a jug – just like a real barista, again! – but the machine will handle the actual skilled part of coffee making, so you don't need to spend 7 years learning how to be an actual real barista. Those who want to get more creative can get busy with the manual settings, however. Yesterday this deal was on the black model, which had already been discounted. Today it's on the more sought-after, not-previously-discounted silver one which means the discount is now supposedly over £170. It's a decent deal anyway. DEAL EXTENDED ON SILVER MODEL ONLYView Deal

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch £170 | Was £199 | Save £29

Cappuccino and latte lovers who simply cannot be arsed with all that palaver may want to try this instead. De'Longhi's patented 'automatic cappuccino system' uses Nespresso pods and an integrated milk texturer/frother to make perfect milky drinks (or espresso, or hot milk) via '6 tactile beverage buttons… in a simple and intuitive way.' So in other words, press the button marked with the drink of your choice and out comes that drink. What could go wrong with that? Nothing. No, the coffee isn't as good as what the Sage machine makes and nor is this deal as generous, but we want convenience and we want it now. DEAL EXTENDEDView Deal