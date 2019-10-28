Last chance to get this Amazon Ultimate Ears Blast series deal before Black Friday

Ultimate Ears make the best waterproof, portable speakers you can buy, and as their range grows, their older but still-excellent speakers can be picked up at cracking value. Even before the Black Friday deals get into full swing, Amazon has some stellar price cuts on the Blast series until 29 October, with its portable, Alexa-enabled Bluetooth waterproof speaker on sale for just £69.99. That's a whopping 59% saving of £100.

• Buy Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth speaker with Amazon Alexa voice control

Ultimate Ears 'most powerful speaker' with 360 degree-emitting sound, the Blast series is equipped for up to 12 hours of battery life. If you want to bring a speaker to the poolside, be the life of a wet festival or take a bath with Alexa, it's your best option.

Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth Speaker | was £169.99 | now £69.99 at Amazon

The perfect cheap choice for a summer party where wetness is potentially on the menu, this is IP67 rated and can be immersed in water up to 1m for 30 minutes – and also very robust. With a great, poppy sound that belies its slim tower and low (very low today) price, this is a steal. Deal ends on 29 October.View Deal

The discounted speaker come in any colour you like: blue, red, white, black, yellow or green – we know, option paralysis. It's also perfectly fine to use indoors. The audio is surprisingly good considering they're 100% waterproof and built for pool parties, they look good, and the footprint is very small – perfect for the kitchen or bedroom.

With long Bluetooth range, compact size, full waterproofing and the option to pair two or more, the Blast series is the perfect portable speaker. These deals only run until the 29 October, although we'd expect to keep seeing discounts on Ultimate Ears speakers forever and ever.

Black Friday Deals