Amazon set for a PS5 restock any day now: here's when it's likely to drop

It feels like we've seen more PS5 restocks this month than we have since launch, with retailers dropping PS5 inventory every week so far, and Amazon is set to keep the ball rolling with a PS5 restock of its own, and it's likely to come early next week.

Unlike some retailers, Amazon gives absolutely no warning ahead of its PS5 and Xbox Series X stock drops, so it's a bit of a mad, last minute scramble to get one – but if you've been following T3's PS5 stock tracker and Xbox Series X stock tracker, you'll get some measure of warning. And consider this your official heads up before its reported PS5 restock next week!

PS5 stock tracking account, PS5StockAlertUK is advising followers to be on the lookout, with Amazon set to drop more PS5 stock "soon" and predicting Monday, March 15, ad Tuesday, March 16 as likely candidates. This is based on the retailer's previous stock drops, but the account adds that retailers are seemingly abandoning previous schedules, so it's not a guarantee. We'll be keeping an eye on Amazon over the next few days though.

Amazon's regional sites tend to ship internationally, and the PS5 isn't region locked, so if you don't want to deal with freight forwarders, or getting someone you know abroad to get involved in the process and send it to you, it's the best place to look for PS5 stock drops outside of your country if you've been struggling to get hold of Sony's next-gen console.

The March PS5 restock is giving gamers plenty of opportunities to get their hands on a PS5, and some retailers are taking measures to give them a fair chance at buying one in the face of scalpers and bots. Currys PS5 Priority Pass is the most recent tactic, aping BOX and its Xbox Series X ballot, so be sure to throw your hat into the ring for a chance at buying a PS5 without jumping through the hoops of online queues and trying to checkout to no avail.