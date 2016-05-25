Amazon Prime Now adds South Yorkshire to its growing list of rapid delivery locations

Amazon's Prime Now rapid delivery service has rolled out to South Yorkshire.

Prime members can choose delivery within one hour of ordering for £6.99, or free delivery within a choice of two-hour, same-day delivery slots between 10am and 10pm, seven days a week. Two-hour delivery windows are available in in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield between 10am and 10pm.

Prime Now launched in London in June 2015 and also operates in Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

Prime Now doesn't offer Amazon's full stock, but a not-insignificant 15,000 items. These span everything from food and drink to toilet paper to gadgets and toys. You'll have to be a member of Amazon Prime – which costs £79 a year.

To use the service, download the dedicated Amazon Prime Now app on your iOS or Android device and start shopping. You'll have to be a member of Amazon Prime as well.

The most popular Prime Now purchase of 2015 was the Fire TV Stick – closely followed by bottled water, Pepsi Max and Terry's Chocolate Orange (good choice, there).

The fastest London Prime Now delivery to date was a Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender which was ordered at 10:32am, shipped from Amazon's Bow delivery station and delivered at 10:44am to a postcode in Canary Wharf.

Similarly, a Desktop Hard Drive was ordered at 11:13am, sent out from Amazon's delivery station in Beeston, Leeds, and delivered at 11:25am to a postcode in Holbeck, taking just 12 minutes from click to delivery.

A Moleskine notebook and a tin of sketching pencils were ordered at 20:09, shipped from the Amazon Prime Now facility in Manchester and delivered at 20:24 to a local address in Swinton.

