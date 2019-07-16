Cheap makeup deals: up to 60% off Rimmel, L'Oreal, Max Factor and more for Amazon Prime Day

Cheap makeup alert! Amazon has slashed the price of makeup by as much as 60-percent. The mega sale includes big brands such as Rimmel, L'Oreal, Max Factor and more for Amazon Prime Day.

The sale sees prices slashed on everything from lipgloss and foundation to brow gel and blusher, so if you're in the market for some new makeup, these deals are not to be missed.

You can check out all of the makeup deals be following the link below:

There are hundreds of products on offer, and far too many to include here, so we've included a selection of the very best deals below.

Maybelline Mascara Lash Sensational 01 Very Black, 9.5ml | was £8.99 | now £4.98 | save 45%

Maybelline New York’s first layer-reveal brush with six lengths of bristles to capture the tiniest lashes you didn't know you had. The low wax formula provides intense blackness without sticking lashes together. Lash Sensational volumises and defines the look of longer lashes for a multiplied lash look. The result? Volume and defined lashes for a layered, multiplied lash effect.View Deal

L'Oreal Paris Unbelieva Brow Long Lasting Brow Gel, 109 Ebony | £14.99 | £5.88 | save 61%

Introducing new l'Oreal Paris unbelieva'brow long-lasting Brow gel to create natural, fuller looking brows. The 2-in-1 Brow tint and gel formula ensures eyebrows are perfectly filled and volumised - build as desired to create natural to bold brows. The ultra-fast drying formula sets in just 90 seconds to create an eyebrow look that last from am to pm, without budging.

Max Factor Facefinity 3-in-1 All Day Flawless Foundation, SPF 20, 35 Pearl Beige | £12.99 | £7.49 | save 42%

Facefinity All Day Flawless is a liquid foundation, which also holds like a primer and corrects like a concealer. The advanced water-in-silicone emulsion provides high coverage so you can achieve both a long-lasting and flawless finish. Enjoy your make-up all day long.View Deal

Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher 41 Healthy Mix, 2.5g | £7.99 | £5.38 | save 33%

Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher has been keeping women ideal for generations. Made in a baked technology process, its transparent and light texture formula is easy to apply and blends impeccably. One stroke of the brush reveals the rose scented aroma. Its built-in mirror and brush are ideal for touch-ups on the go.View Deal

L'Oreal Paris Unbelieva Brow Long Lasting Brow Gel, 104 Brown, 3.4ml | £14.99 | £7.19 | save 52%

Introducing new l'oreal Paris unbelieva'brow long-lasting Brow gel to create natural, fuller looking brows. The 2-in-1 Brow tint and gel formula ensures eyebrows are perfectly filled and volumised - build as desired to create natural to bold brows. The ultra-fast drying formula sets in just 90 seconds to create an eyebrow look that last from am to pm, without budging.

L'Oreal Paris Unbelieva Brow Long Lasting Brow Gel, 102 Cool Blonde | £14.99 | £7.19 | save 52%

Introducing new l'oreal Paris unbelieva'brow long-lasting Brow gel to create natural, fuller looking brows. The 2-in-1 Brow tint and gel formula ensures eyebrows are perfectly filled and volumised - build as desired to create natural to bold brows. The ultra-fast drying formula sets in just 90 seconds to create an eyebrow look that last from am to pm, without budging.

Rimmel London Kate Sculpting Highlighter Palette, Coral Glow, 18.5 g| £6.95 | £3.40 | save 51%

The Kate Sculpting Palette is Rimmel London’s first sculpting kit designed by Kate Moss. There are 3 different shades in this very compact powder kit: shimmering highlighter, shading powder and powder blush. The long-lasting colours seamlessly blend with natural skin tone for a radiant healthy looking glow. To enhance your natural bone structure and sculpt the perfect photo-ready face, The Kate Sculpting Palette from Rimmel London with its long-lasting lightweight powders is all you need.View Deal

Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer, 05 Brightener, 6.8 ml | £7.20 | £3.58 | save 50%

Discover the iconic, fan favourite concealer Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer and find out why this is the UK's #1 Concealer. A hectic social life or lack of sleep can wreak havoc on the eye area – but say goodbye to dark circles and fine lines with Eraser Eye! This super-concentrated, high coverage concealer applies evenly, covers completely and erases dark circles in one genius swipe. Perfect to conceal and define your features. Can be used to cover blemishes and acne while also being used to contour in different shades.View Deal

Max Factor Mastertouch All Day Concealer Pen, SPF 10, 309 Beige | £7.95 | £4.00 | save 50%

Have you ever wondered how top models keep their skin looking flawless at all times? Tried backstage by professional make-up artists at the hot catwalk shows, Max Factor Mastertouch Concealer is a miracle product to give you the expert touch of a professional make-up artist. Easy to use pen design makes the application fast, smooth and precise, thanks to the convenient sponge tip that controls the exact amount of product needed. An easy-to-apply texture hides imperfections and fades the look of dark circles under eyes.View Deal

Max Factor Miracle Prep Eyeshadow Primer, Long-lasting Formula for All Skin Tones, Universal Shade, 6 ml | £3.97 | £3.95 | save 51%

Ever wonder how supermodels always keep their skin looking flawless? Used backstage at major catwalk shows, Max Factor Master touch Concealer is a miracle product that puts the expert touch of a professional make-up artist in your hands. The easy-to-use pen design makes the application fast, smooth and precise thanks to the convenient sponge tip that controls the exact amount of product needed. An easy-to-apply texture hides imperfections and erases the look of dark circles under eyes.

Didn't find what you're looking for? Be sure to check out all of the beauty deals at Amazon Prime Day.

