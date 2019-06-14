Amazon Prime Day under siege as Currys drops EPIC Xbox One S bundle deal

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is causing all sorts of chaos right now. With the big sales event charging rapidly over the horizon and promising to be the biggest yet, pretty much every other retailer seems to be desperate to head it off by slashing prices on their own stock and offering more astoundingly good value bundle deals.

One of the best we've seen so far is this fabulous Special Edition Xbox One S bundle deal from Currys, which delivers the 4K Blu-ray packing console itself, as well as three top games for a brilliant price point. The whole package also comes with free delivery as well.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Special Edition Xbox One S + Fortnite + Tekken 7 + Project Cars 2 | now £199 at Currys

Yes this deal really is a good as it sounds. That's because it delivers that lush Fortnite Special Edition Xbox One S console, which is a big 1TB hard drive edition and comes loaded with a 4K Blu-ray player, as well as Fortnite itself, the awesome versus fighter Tekken 7, and the mega fun racer Project Cars 2 for only £199. Oh, and to make the deal even sweeter there is totally free delivery, too. Very nice.View Deal

And it isn't just Currys that is carving chunks off its product prices, either. Right now John Lewis is offering the latest and greatest version of the Apple MacBook with a huge 36% price cut, while Carphone Warehouse have just made the superb Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone available with an amazing data-stuffed contract for a stunningly low price, too.

There are amazing deals to be bagged right now left, right and centre, so if you were keeping you powder dry for Amazon Prime Day this year, with a specific product in mind, then it could very well be worth you browsing around major online retailers right now, as we're seeing Prime Day-level prices but right now.

