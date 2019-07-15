Amazon Prime Day: here's a 20% discount code off PlayStation, Nike and more from eBay

If you're currently thinking about snapping up an Amazon Prime day deal, eBay wants to turn your head with its 20% off coupon.
The coupon is available now as part of eBay's UK 15 Days of Deals which run until July 30.
From now until Friday 19 July, shoppers at eBay can get 20% off selected sellers with savings on savings on big brands including Samsung, PlayStation, Kitchenaid, Xbox, Adidas, Nike and Google.
Sellers include De'Longhi Direct, HarmanAudioUK, KitchenAid Outlet and others. The full list is on eBay's site.
How to redeem your 20% off at eBay voucher
Step 1. Visit eBay UK and spend a minimum of £25 with participating sellers.
Step 2. Enter the code PARTY at the checkout.
Step 3. Profit! Or a 20% saving, in fact. Note that there is a maximum discount of £100 and the discount is limited to three redemptions so choose wisely!
