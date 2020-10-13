Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deal: the Fitbit Versa 2 is now cheaper than ever

The best Amazon Prime Day deals is officially here, and deals are flying around all over the place. However, one of the best Prime Day fitness deals we've yet seen is this awesome cut-price deal on the Fitbit Versa 2, which remains one of the best fitness smartwatches around.
• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 for $127.95, was $179.95, you save $52 at Amazon
The Versa 2 is, quite simply, awesome. With Fitbit's massive suite of fitness features and a vast array of hardware, it features improved sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and all the usual smartwatch notifications including built-in Alexa functionality. Although the Fitbit Versa 3 has just been unveiled and released, the Versa 2 is still supported and is an excellent watch in its own right – especially at this price.
Interested in other cheap Fitbit deals? We have those as well, just like the best Fitbit Versa deals and best Fitbit Charge deals, in case you are after the best fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming soon, better bookmark those pages too. Get all the Christmas presents nice and early this year to make sure you can get everything you need!
Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for S127.95 | Was £179.95 | You save $52 at Amazon
Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the original Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. She responds to your orders and queries in text form only, mind.View Deal
