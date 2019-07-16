ALL the Amazon Prime Day Echo, Kindle, Fire and Ring Video Doorbell sale prices

The Amazon Prime Day deals have landed and, as Amazon promised, there are some stellar deals on Amazon devices. In fact many of them are the cheapest they have EVER been, and it's almost certain that prices will go back up at midnight tonight, so if you don't want to wait until Black Friday, you might want to snap up these deals now.
There are literally millions of deals out there for Prime members to choose from in the Amazon Prime Day sales with new offers up every five minutes. Have you been thinking about getting a Fire TV stick? It's now 60% off, but you can also bag an Amazon Echo for half price too, if you fancy that.
Please note that the prices below are US prices but if you're visiting from the UK, just click on the link and we'll take you to Amazon UK and show you the discounted UK prices.
Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99
- Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99
- Save $100 on Fire TV Recast, now starting at just $129.99
- Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video channels or in app
- Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video channels
- Get SEGA Classics for just $4.99
Amazon Prime Day Echo and Alexa deals
- Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99
- Save $70 on Echo Show just $159.99
- Save $40 on Echo Plus, just $109.99
- Save $20 on Echo Input, just $14.99
- Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79
Amazon Prime Day Fire Tablet deals
- Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings
- Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings
Amazon Prime Day Kids tablet and Echo deals
- Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $149.99, or get two for $279.98—a $120 savings
- Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99
Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals
- Save up to $80 on Kindle Oasis (9th generation), plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $174.99
- Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99
- Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99
Amazon Prime Day home security deals
- Save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, just $169
- Save $130 on a Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, just $199
- Save $60 on Ring Spotlight Cam, just $139
- Save $55 Ring Stick Up Cam, just $124.99
- Save $60 on a Blink Indoor Cam 2-Cam System, just $79.99
- Save $80 on the all-new Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99
Amazon Prime Day smart home deals
- Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems
- Save $100 on an eero Router, just $99
- Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98
- Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199
Even if you aren't too keen on buying a new Amazon device (why wouldn't you be though, for these prices), there are plenty of other offers to choose from. Huge savings on electronics, fashion, home and kitchen products and many, many more.
The deals are running for two days and you can also sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial so you can enjoy the benefits of the sale without any commitments. How great is that?
Here are some highlights from the full list:
- Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs
- Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment
- Save up to 50% on select J. Crew Mercantile clothing
- Save big on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
- Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle
- Save up to 50% on men's and women's clothing and more from Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Core 10, Buttoned Down and Lark & Ro
- Save up to 50% on AncestryDNA
- Save 25% on Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)
Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live now
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live now
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4