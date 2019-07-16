ALL the Amazon Prime Day Echo, Kindle, Fire and Ring Video Doorbell sale prices

The Amazon Prime Day deals have landed and, as Amazon promised, there are some stellar deals on Amazon devices. In fact many of them are the cheapest they have EVER been, and it's almost certain that prices will go back up at midnight tonight, so if you don't want to wait until Black Friday, you might want to snap up these deals now.

There are literally millions of deals out there for Prime members to choose from in the Amazon Prime Day sales with new offers up every five minutes. Have you been thinking about getting a Fire TV stick? It's now 60% off, but you can also bag an Amazon Echo for half price too, if you fancy that.

Please note that the prices below are US prices but if you're visiting from the UK, just click on the link and we'll take you to Amazon UK and show you the discounted UK prices.

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals

Amazon Prime Day Echo and Alexa deals

Amazon Prime Day Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Prime Day Kids tablet and Echo deals

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Prime Day home security deals

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Even if you aren't too keen on buying a new Amazon device (why wouldn't you be though, for these prices), there are plenty of other offers to choose from. Huge savings on electronics, fashion, home and kitchen products and many, many more.

The deals are running for two days and you can also sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial so you can enjoy the benefits of the sale without any commitments. How great is that?

Here are some highlights from the full list:

  • Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs
  • Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
  • Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment
  • Save up to 50% on select J. Crew Mercantile clothing
  • Save big on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
  • Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle
  • Save up to 50% on men's and women's clothing and more from Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Core 10, Buttoned Down and Lark & Ro
  • Save up to 50% on AncestryDNA
  • Save 25% on Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)

