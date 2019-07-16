ENDS TODAY: Amazon Prime Day cheapest ever Echo Dot deal

Amazon Prime Day is into its second and final day now. Yyes, we know that's a weird concept of a day, but this particular day lasts for 48 hours. Anyway, we rode the deal train straight into the heart of Deal Town to track down the best deals Amazon has to offer.

Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon promised "incredible deals on Amazon devices" and it turns out it was speaking the gospel truth. Just look at this half price Echo Dot for proof.

For the Prime Day event the popular Amazon Echo Dot has just had a massive price crash bringing the smart speaker back down to its lowest price ever. Yes, it's never been cheaper and this deal ends as soon as Prime Day is over so if you don't want to be waiting around for Black Friday, you might want to jump on this deal before midnight when the Dot will turn into a $50 pumpkin.

With an Echo Dot you can use Alexa to control your smart home devices – Hue lights or a smart thermostat, for example – as well as asking Alexa to read you the news and weather reports or to play you music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others. And at this price, you could buy one for every room in the house.

If you want to use the Echo Dot as a music device you'll be pleased to know that it features a 3.5mm line out port so you can plug it into any speaker that has a 3.5mm line in port and upgrade your sound to the quality of the speaker that you plug it into. Alternately, you can connect your speaker to the Echo dot via Bluetooth.

