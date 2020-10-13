Amazon Prime Day deals: Save $205 on Motorola's Edge 256GB

The best two days for deals are here: Amazon Prime Day has landed with a thud and millions of deals have come tumbling out, covering fitness, fashion, homeware, tech, TVs, and basically everything else under the sun. You name it, there's a deal.

One deal that jumped out at us was for Motorola's Edge, a rather under-appreciated Android smartphone that ticks all of the right boxes and has a few tricks up its sleeve, including a $205 discount.

Let's start with the basics: the Edge has a 6.7-inch display and hole-punch front camera that means it's edge-to-edge, huge 4,500mAh battery (with claimed two-day battery life), 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, Android 10, under-display fingerprint sensor, and quad rear-camera array that provides great pictures in all conditions.

If you're looking for an Android smartphone, whether that's to switch from iPhone or upgrade, then it's well worth taking a look at the Edge. This particular offer is for an unlocked version of the Edge, too, meaning you'll be able to add whatever plan suits your data needs without any hassle.

