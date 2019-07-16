Amazon Prime Day Dolce Gusto coffee machine deal: Krups machine gets short-lived price cut

All done with your tired old cafetiere? Why not consider an alternative and feast your eyes on the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio Automatic Coffee Machine. This Amazon Prime Day deal gets you £15 off the asking price and it’s a great option if you want an automatic, ultra-compact capsule coffee maker.



Capsules of course offer freedom, without the hassle of brewing your coffee from scratch. And, this model comes with the ability to let you taste over 40 different coffee options. We’re rather smitten with the way you can use its automatic functionality to serve up different drink sizes, depending on your caffeine requirements. We like our coffee like we like our Fridays: Black (as in Black Friday, which is the next time you'll see so many coffee machine deals).

• Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio Automatic Coffee Machine at Amazon. £44.99, was £59.99, save £15.00. Not all of us have the time or inclination to make coffee from scratch, so an automatic machine like this makes a lot of sense. Simply set it to you preferred levels and it’ll get on with the job whenever you want. It might not be a high-volume number, but the small but perfectly formed brews it does produce are up there with the best of ‘em. Press the on button and you favourite cup appears in an instant.View Deal

As we mentioned, the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio Automatic Coffee Machine is certainly compact, with dimensions of just 18 x 22 x 37 x cm (W x D x H). At the same time, it’s energy efficient and comes with an A+ rating plus there’s an automatic switch-off after one minute. Handy.

