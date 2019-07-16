Amazon Prime Day cheap power drill deal of the day: Bosch cordless and rotary drills are on sale NOW

There's less than 8 hours left to enjoy all the Amazon Prime Day deals and here is a MASSIVE one. Every year, millions of people buy a cheap Bosch cordless drill in the Prime Day sales (and on Black Friday, come to that) and these are this year's cheap Bosch drills. Men: reach for your wallets. Ladies: you too. Come on, it's 2019.

• Buy Bosch PSB 1800 cordless combi drill with 2 batteries for £49.99 – was £104.99, s aving £55 (52%)



These Bosch power drill deals are a must for any DIY enthusiast, the Bosch PSB 1800 LI-2 Cordless Combi Drill is not only a great cordless drill, it also comes with two batteries for even more red-hot drilling action. Charge one of the batteries while the other one is powering the drill and you could, in theory, drill forever.

Best Amazon Prime Day cordless drill deal

The powerful lithium-ion battery will most definitely last until the spare one is one charge – it only takes an hour to charge them with the included Bosch charger.

This handy cordless drill is perfect for impact drilling in wood, metal and masonry too. With 20 pre-selectable settings, there is one for every DIY scenario. It also comes with a built-in LED light so you can precision screw under the bed or behind the kitchen cabinet.

It will also happily act as a controllable-torque electric screwdriver, of course, screwing into wood and other materials without murdering your screw heads.

Best Amazon Prime Day corded power drill deal

Bosch PBH 2100 RE Rotary Hammer Drill £59.99 | Was £99.99 | Save £40 at Amazon

Drill through even concrete with ease using the Bosch PBH 2100 RE Rotary Hammer Drill. Improved impact energy for great results with less effort. Flick between different modes with your thumb. This lightweight and ergonomic rotary drill is now 40% off on Amazon, again only until midnight, July 16.View Deal

If you need more power than a cordless can provide, why not opt for the Bosch PBH 2100 RE Rotary Hammer Drill? The powerful 550W motor can drill through normal domestic jobs involving concrete, steel and wood with ease. The impact energy of this drill has been improved by 15% over its Bosch predecessor, providing a high impact force regardless of the feed pressure, meaning that even without leaning against it much, you will be able to achieve better results.

Thanks to the ergonomically-placed selection switch, you can flick between hammering, chiselling, drilling or screwdriving modes using your thumb. Although the Bosch PBH 2100 RE is not light as a feather, but the 2.2kg weight and the slimline design will tire you out less than working with older models. Again, this is now 40% off on Amazon Prime Day, which ends in mere hours. Don't miss out!

