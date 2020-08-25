Amazon Prime Day-beating Echo, Fire And Ring deals shine in End of Summer Sale

Amazon is currently running an End of Summer Sale that is offering Amazon Prime Day beating deals on thousands of products.

And among those big discounts are some serious price cuts on a huge swathe of Amazon's own devices – top tech from the Echo, Fire, Kindle, Ring and Blink ranges.

The full range of these discounts can be viewed by clicking the link directly above, while a few highlight deals as curated by T3 can be browsed below.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Was: £59.99 | Now: 34.99

Amazon's 5-star winning Echo Dot with Clock gets a really tasty £25 price cut to take its cost down to just £34.99 from £59.99. That's a straight reduction of 42%. This device is the perfect bedside table smart speaker, with its LED screen capable of displaying the time, temperature, countdowns and more.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + Philips Hue White smart bulb E27 | Was: £139.99 | Now: £59.99

This is a fantastic bundle deal for anyone looking to kickstart their smart home experience. The Echo Plus delivers great audio quality and it a brilliant smart home hub, while Philips Hue smart lights are the absolute best in the business. Now £80 off at Amazon.View Deal

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet | Was: £139.99 | Now: £94.99

This superb children's tablet delivers everything they could need from a slate, as well as Amazon's best-in-class parental tools and apps. The tablet can be bagged in a variety of colourways, and it comes with a free 1-year subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Was: £229 | Now: £179

One of the foremost video doorbells on the market gets a fat £50 price cut in Amazon's End of Summer Sale. This doorbell works perfectly with Alexa devices, so for anyone who already has an Echo this is the ideal companion. Let's you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, smarthome device or PC.View Deal

Blink Mini | Was: £34.99 | Now: £27.99

A fantastic and now super-cheap indoor security camera. A 20% discount means its cost is now under 30 notes, while its 1080p HD video and motion detection make this a great way to keep your house secure. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition | Was: £99.99 | Now: £74.99~

The best ereader on the market for younger readers just got 25% cut off its cost in the Amazon End of Summer Sale. A choice of colourways are available and this ereader is based on the very latest 10th generation of Kindle technology. It also comes with Fire for Kids Unlimited for a year, which has literally thousands of top children's books included for free.View Deal

For even more great Amazon Prime Day-beating End of Summer Sale deals be sure to also scope out these brilliant TV deals.