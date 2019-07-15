Amazon Prime Day 2019 pet tracker deal: Tractive GPS Classic for dogs now £29.99

It’s not just you who can benefit from a new gift or gadget this Amazon Prime Day 2019 – there’s loads of Prime deals for pets too, including the Tractive GPS pet tracker for dogs. The same company also sells a pet tracker for cats, but that one isn't currently available as a Prime Day deal – we’ll let you know if that changes.

In a nutshell, this clever pet tracker enables you to see where your pooch is at all times, and where they keep heading to when you’re not around. This clever bit of pet tech also enables you to create a ‘virtual fence’ and receive instant notifications if your pet wanders outside of the safe area (ie, your garden or street).

As an Amazon Prime Day deal starting today, the Tractive GPS Classic is now only £29.99 instead of its usual £35.99. So not a huge saving but this is a great piece of pet tech. You'll also need to add a subscription plan, which starts at £3.33 per month per tracker.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership you can get this price now, or you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a Prime member.

Tractive GPS Classic pet tracker for dogs | Now £29.99 | Was £35.99

This pet tracker for dogs enables you to view, in real-time, exactly where your dog is; their location will be displayed on a map on your phone. You can also use Tractive to create a 'virtual fence' to keep your pet safe and get notified if your dog wanders outside of it.View Deal

This genius pet tracker GPS device is waterproof (to withstand heavy splashing and rainfall), so your dog can wear it when playing in the sea, or when out walking in the rain. It’s lightweight (32g, 5mm thick), attaches comfortably around your dog’s neck, and connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone so that you can:

View your pet’s exact location on a map displayed on your phone

Get real-time GPS live tracking of your dog

See a comprehensive location history – discover your pet’s favourite haunts

Create a ‘virtual fence’ and get notified when your dog strays outside of it

To use the Tractive GPS Classic pet tracker for dogs, download the Tractive app (iOS, Android, Web) to your phone or computer, setup the device (it’s simple and fast to do) and attach the Tractive to your pet’s collar.

After your account is created in the Tractive app, you can then start viewing your pet’s comings and goings each day. Battery life lasts up to five days per charge, and there's worlwide location tracking for when you take your pooch on holiday with you.

Here are some other Tractive GPS pet trackers on offer right now:

Tractive Dog GPS Tracker Hunters Edition | Now £52.99 | Was £59.99

A camouflage design of the GPS Classic pet tracker, and with a rechargeable battery that lasts 2-5 days. It's waterproof, offers live tracking and virtual fence feature, and is recommend for pets that weight above 9 pounds. Subscription plan needed here too.View Deal

Tractive GPS XL Tracker for dogs XL Edition | Now £64.99 | Was £69.99

If you own a large dog and want to keep tabs on where they are going when you're not around, this XL Tracker for dogs will do the job. It's designed for pets weighing 40 pounds+ and offers the same features as the other Tractive pet trackers for dogs.View Deal

Looking for more deals? Check out these alternative Amazon Prime Day sales…