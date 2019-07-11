Amazon Prime Day 2019: where to find the best deals on mirrorless cameras

Amazon Prime day is fast approaching, and from 15th July you’ll have two whole days to shop the best deals around. This is Amazon’s very own version of Black Friday, and typically has some of the best deals on media devices.

Before we get started, you’ll need to get an Amazon Prime account in order to take advantage of this huge sale, and while deals are subject to change during the two day sale, we’re going to help those budding photographers out there find some of the best upcoming deals on mirrorless cameras, ready for when the sale strikes next week!

Panasonic Lumix Camera DMC-GX80 | £599.99 | £379 | Save £220 Vloggers and YouTubers will love this compact 4K mirrorless camera. With 5-Axis Dual I.S Image Stabilisation, this is the perfect camera for shooting videos, and despite mirrorless cameras typically not being the best in poor lighting, this camera with 16.00 megapixels and digital live MOS sensor will help you produce sharper photographs, and the dual stabiliser means you’ll be able to capture those fleeting moments. While it doesn’t have an input for an external mic, this camera is made for those on the go, with its light, compact design resting perfectly in the hand making it quick and easy to shoot candidly on the move. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9 and 12-60mm Leica Lens | £2,019.99 | £1,699 | save £320 With 4K video, 6K photo and a 12-60mm Leica lens, this mirrorless model has been dubbed the worlds fastest camera. You’ll have a 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor and a focus that locks within 0.04 seconds to capture even the fasted moving objects. It’s high-resolution mode also means you can get the sharpest quality pictures with 80-megapixel JPEGS and RAW images which are ideal for large prints. This compact model is much lighter than a DSLR of the equivalent standards so you can take this camera on your travels and still capture crisp images from a distance. Perfect for those who want the professional shots without having carry all the heavy kit!View Deal

Sony A7 Full Frame Camera and 28-70 mm Zoom Lens | £1,549.99 | £878 | save £671 Amazon currently have a fantastic deal on this Sony model and there’s not many left in stock so grab it while you can! This 243-megapixel camera with fast hybrid focus system is compact yet perfect for professional use, particularly landscapes. It has a 28-70mm focal range and with a 7.5-hour battery life which means you may need to carry an extra battery pack or two when on the road, but this is the perfect purchase if you’re not ready to invest in a DSLR. You can purchase different lenses for it and try out different techniques making it the ideal camera for a beginner in photography.View Deal

Fujifilm X-A3 and XC 16-50mm Lens | £399 | £259 | save £140 If you’re looking for an affordable camera that looks stylish and is perfect for capturing those holiday snaps, then this Fujifilm model is for you. Coming in at under £300, this compact model is great for anyone looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras. The retro design and camel colour make this camera stand out from the crowd, without compromising on quality and features. It has a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor which is the same found in most DSLRs, but with plenty of user-friendly features to help you capture the perfect shots. From an easy touchscreen, to filters, wireless communication and portrait mode – this camera is incredibly intuitive. View Deal

