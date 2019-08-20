Amazon laptop deals: top tech from Microsoft, Asus, HP and more from £109

Amazon has some extraordinary deals on laptops, with powerful and stylish systems from Asus, HP, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, iOTA, Microsoft and more available for lower price points as part of its End Of Summer sale.

You can go and check out all the Amazon laptop deals right now, or peruse T3's top picks below, which cover a range of systems with different specialties, price points, and brands — there's a cheap laptop deal for every requirement.

Asus ZenBook UX433FA-A5046T | was £999.99 | now £799.99

A cracking laptop deal here. The well-reviewed Asus ZenBook UX433FA-A5046T delivers a 14-inch NanoEdge LED display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and copy of Windows 10 pre-installed. It also boasts built-in Harman Kardon speakers and a dual-function Number Pad Touchpad. £200 off right now at Amazon.View Deal

iOTA ONE 10.1'' 2-in-1 Laptop | was £139.99 | now £109.99

This stunningly cheap laptop deal is ideal for those shopping on a budget, or who require only light computer use. The system is reduced right now down to £109.99, and for that low price point you get a system that runs Windows 10, has an IPS FHD touchscreen, and delivers 32GB of storage space.View Deal

HP Stream 14 | was £249.99 | now £169.99

If you like the idea of a Chromebook size and style, but want your new system to run Windows 10, then this great deal on the HP Stream 14 should appeal. The laptops runs Windows 10 Home and delivers a system installed with 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, a Celeron 1.6GHz CPU and a 14-inch screen.View Deal

Asus ROG G703GX-E5008R | was £4,499.99 | now £3,299.99

If you've got serious money to play with and are currently in the market for a hyper-powerful gaming laptop then this huge price slash should appeal. The Intel Core i9, 144Hz screen, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080-packing Asus ROG system is reduced by a gigantic £1,200 and offers simply incredible gaming performance.View Deal

HP Chromebook x360 | was £449.99 | now £399.99

Anyone looking for a cheap and capable 2-in-1 system should take a serious look at this HP Chromebook x360, which is currently discounted by £50 down to £399.99. The system is a super streamlined 16mm thin and comes with a narrow bezel Full HD touch display, which can flip right over to act as a tablet.View Deal

MSI GL63 8SE | was £1599 | now £1,299

A very tidy £300 price cut here on a very capable mid-range gaming laptop. For your money you get a slim MSI gaming system loaded with a Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, along with a freshly installed copy of Windows 10. Retailing right now for only £1,299.View Deal

For even more great laptop recommendations, be sure to check out T3's comprehensive suite of buying guides, which include best laptops, best gaming laptops, best student laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops, best lightweight laptops and best laptops under £500.

And if you're currently looking to kit out a home office or gaming room, then we've also got great guides to the best gaming chairs, best office chairs, best gaming headsets, best gaming keyboards, best gaming mouse, best vertical mouse, best keyboards, best 4k monitors, best graphics cards, and best gaming monitors.