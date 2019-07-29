Amazon has a hidden fitness tracker and smartwatch deal of the day: 27% off Withings watches

You might have missed out on the very popular Withings sale last week on Amazon, and for that we are really sorry. But maybe because of the popularity of that sale, Amazon decided to discount some more Withings hybrid smartwatches off this week.

Hybrid smartwatches are the perfect blend between a traditional watch and a smartwatch. They were designed for people who don't like the modern look of a full-on smartwatch and don't want to browse Instagram on their wrists either.

• Get 27% off this Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch, Blue – Rose Gold £159.95, was £219.95, save £60 (27%)

This colour combination wasn't this cheap before and probably the best price for it in recent times. It is a time limited offer so you'd better head over to Amazon soon.

Withings Steel HR Rose Gold – Blue hybrid smartwatch | Sale Price £159.95 | Was £ 219.95 | Save £60 (27%)

The beautiful Steel HR has sapphire glass on the front of the watch and an Italian leather wristband for that premium feel. Battery lasts for up to 25 days, the Steel HR is also water resistant and supports smartphone notifications.View Deal

Withings makes watches that also monitor health, rather than fitness trackers that vaguely resemble watches

Other Withings smartwatches are also discounted, and although some of the deals are not quite as good as they were last time around, they still worth noting.

Withings/Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch – Gold | Sale Price £159.95 | Was £219.95 | Save £60 (27%)

The Withings/Nokia Steel HR limited edition hybrid watch is also discounted off a fair bit, rivalling the price it was recently (only £3 more). This version comes with a metal strap making it look even smarter so you can wear it in the office without looking like 'another one of those people' who wear fitness bands.View Deal

