These cheap protein powder deals from Optimum Nutrition will make you hit the gym NOW

The Amazon End Of Summer Sale has landed! Not only has it landed, it also brought along some pretty solid supplement deals, as per below.

Three Optimum Nutrition products have been discounted, including two whey protein products and a multivitamin complex, all designed for serious weight lifters.

Optimum Nutrition has been in the sport nutrition business for over 30 years and it is a trusted brand among top athletes. In fact, one of their product is actually on our best protein powder list.

A healthy, balanced diet is essential for muscle growth and most importantly, to take in enough protein so your muscles can repair and grow quickly. Taking protein supplements is a quick and convenient way to consume this essential macronutrient.

Optimum Nutrition Hydro Whey Protein Powder Isolate, Milk Chocolate, 1.6 kg | Sale Price £40.99 | Was £79.99 | Save £39 (49%)

The most advanced whey protein from Optimum Nutrition, each 39-gram serving of the Hydro Whey contains 30 grams of protein, of 8.8 grams are BCAAs. Not to mention, it only has 0.3 gram of fat per serving and only 1 gram of sugar (not added).View Deal

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Whey Protein Powder, Strawberry, 2.72 kg | Sale Price £19.99 | Was £41.99 | Save £22 (52%)

The tub says 'Serious Mass' and it's not lying. Although each tub is almost 3 kilos, they only contain 8 servings each, each serving being a whopping 1250 calories. This is the ultimate weight gaining formula, the Serious Mass has 50 grams of protein per portion as well as 25 different vitamins and minerals.View Deal

Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men MultiVitamin Tablets, Unflavoured, 180 capsules | Sale Price £19.20 | Was £39.99 | Save £20.79 (52%)

The Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men MultiVitamin Tablets are a blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanicals. they reduce fatigue supports metabolic and immune function. Take 3 tablets per day for the best effect.View Deal

Why you should buy optimum nutrition supplements?

The Optimum Nutrition Hydro Whey Whey Protein is one of the cleanest protein powder on the market with high protein and low sugar/fat content. Optimum Nutrition's anytime formula is great before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal, or any time of day where you need extra protein in your nutrition. So basically whenever you fancy some protein.

The Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Whey Protein Powder is the perfect solution for people who struggle with weight gain. Each serving covers half of the calorie needs of an average adult male, all the while it provides 50 grams of protein and more than 250 grams of carbs, the two things you need for muscle growth.

Keeping an extremely strict chicken-and-rice diet? You might want to consider purchasing the Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men MultiVitamin Tablets to cover your daily vitamin intake. The Opti-men tablets has added zinc and vitamin B5 to help support cognitive function and mental performance, they also reduce fatigue and support metabolic & immune function.

