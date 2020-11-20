Amazon Echo Show 5 price CUT IN HALF thanks to EPIC Black Friday deal

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is now 50% off in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Amazon)
Robert Jones

By

This is one of the absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals we've ever seen! That's because the retailer has cut 50% off its superb, touchscreen-toting Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home hub and speaker.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is so good as it offers the exact same functionality that the larger Echo Show does (which has a 10.1-inch screen), but does so in a much more every-room-friendly 5 inch form factor.

That means you can use the Echo Show 5 as a smart home speaker, smart home hub for controlling all your smart home devices (bulbs, thermostats, cameras, etc) as well as an entertainment and information station.

Watching videos, following recipe instructions, or simply catching up on the daily news, weather and traffic is 100 per cent in the Echo Show 5's wheelhouse, as too making video calls to friends and family.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £40 (50%)
The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display, speaker, and smart home hub is a fantastic all-round product, and here in thanks to this deal it is available with a fat £40 price cut. That means instead of paying its regular price of £79.99, right now you can pick it up for just £39.99. That's a straight 50% saving, which gets even better when you factor in you get a choice of colours and free delivery.View Deal

For even more Amazon Echo prices, be sure to check out the deals charts below, which display the very lowest prices on the Amazon Echo Show, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.