Amazon Echo smart speaker prices SLASHED — but not for long

If you missed your chance to bag an Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo Plus or Amazon Echo Show 5 on the cheap on Prime Day, you're in luck — Amazon has discounted the foursome once again, this time as part of its annual End of Summer Sale. But you'll need to act fast, because the offer won't be around for long, so grab your credit card and start punching in the long number.

The most important part of any offer is the discount itself, so we should probably start with that: The Amazon Echo has had £30 knocked off, dropping it to just £60; the Amazon Echo Dot has been reduced by £15, sending the price tumbling to a mere £35; the Amazon Echo Plus is on sale for thrifty £110, a total saving of £30; and the Echo Show 5 for £70, down a cool £10. Not bad for a mid-year sale, huh?

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | was £90 |now £60 at Amazon



You can't go wrong with the Amazon Echo. It's the most standard version of the device out there, bundling a speaker setup that sets the bar of what's to be expected from the Echo — delivering the same core experience as the other variants, though it's not quite as loud as the Plus or as quiet as the Dot. It sits slap-bang in the middle of the road. But that's not a bad thing; it's ideal for most.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was £50 |now £35 at Amazon Ah, the Amazon Echo Dot — a must-have for those in the market for a puck-like smart speaker to set in the corner of their bedroom. The built-in speaker isn't the loudest out there, so you probably won't want to use it as an alarm (unless it's on your bedside table or is hooked up to a speaker setup, that is), but it's more than capable of picking up commands from the other side of the room.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | was £140 |now £110 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Plus is a must-have for anyone looking for an all-in-one smart speaker with a bit of kick. It's loud enough to hear when you're doing the hoovering and small and discreet enough to be mistaken as a bit of furniture when slapped on top of an entertainment console or a kitchen counter. In a nutshell, it's a standard Echo with a louder, more bass- speaker.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £80 |now £70 at Amazon



The most unique device on sale, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a stretched, Toblerone-esque Amazon Echo with a 5.5-inch screen slapped on the front, which can be used to play content through Amazon Prime Video and place video calls over Skype. It can also be set to display your schedule, alarms and the time and date, and is often used by Alexa to bring responses to questions to life.

But which Amazon Echo do you need? Well, that depends on what you want it for. If you're just looking for a device to add some smarts to an existing speaker setup, go with the Echo Dot. For a more standalone experience, you'll want the regular Echo. If you want a smart speaker with a powerful ... erm ... speaker, it's the Echo Plus. And if you're after a screen to bring the experience to life, you need the Echo Show 5.